Dominican man charged with falsely declaring travel history to enter Supreme Court

COVID-19 precautionary measures being taken at the Supreme Court building on 26 March 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A Dominican citizen was charged on Wednesday (13 May) with falsely declaring his travel history on two occasions before entering the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Kiri Manish Pravinchandra, 47, allegedly lied about his travel history to two auxiliary police officers stationed at the entrance of the Supreme Court on 31 March and 1 April, inducing the officers to permit him entry on both occasions.

He faces two charges of providing false information to public servants. His next hearing will be on 24 June.

An earlier press release from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that the Kiri declared that he had not been abroad for the past 14 days prior to entering the Supreme Court.

However, he had in fact returned to Singapore from the United States on 20 March.

Declaration part of COVID-19 precautionary measures

The Supreme Court had made it compulsory for all visitors to declare their two-week travel history at the entrance of the building prior to entering as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The press release stated that if Kiri was convicted of providing false information to a public servant, he would be deported after serving his sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore.

He faces up to two years’ jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction of the same offence.





