Dominic West Addresses Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'What Goes Around Comes Around'

British actor Dominic West raised eyebrows during an appearance on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, as he admitted that he was rather elated with the news that US president Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus.

Dominic was a guest on the ITV daytime show to discuss his work as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, when he was asked how he’d reacted to the news of Trump’s diagnosis.

“Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” Dominic told presenters Kate Garraway and Adil Ray. “[Trump] said ‘it is what it is’, and I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around’.

“I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Dominic West speaking from home during an appearance on Good Morning Britain

Kate – whose husband has been in intensive care for the last six months due to Covid-19 complications – then said: “I’m sure you wish him personally all the best, but subscribe that there’s an element of karma in this?”

Dominic responded: “Well, there’s an element of schadenfreude, I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible.

“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and for the world.”

Adil Ray and Kate Garraway interview Dominic West

Following his appearance on the show, Dominic’s name began creeping up the list of trending topics on Twitter, with viewers voicing their thoughts both for and against his comments...

Saw Dominic West trending and feared he'd said something horrendous and nasty like being anti-mask or anti-lockdown, you know, something awful.

*phew* 😎 pic.twitter.com/1Vc91dO72x — Matt Broughton (@mrmjb87) October 2, 2020

I’m disappointed in Dominic West. Despite what you think of him as a politician, to jump for joy because someone has a virus that could potentially kill him is disgusting! #GMB — NmcG1981 (@NmcG1981) October 2, 2020

To anyone offended by Dominic West's comments this morning... I'll just leave this here. https://t.co/tX6RND8gAr — Tasha Matthewman (@TashaMatthewman) October 2, 2020

The right wing are outraged over Dominic West. No, you should be outraged at the fact Trump is a fascist. He has not taken coronavirus seriously and the US death toll is dreadful. That’s where the outrage is. — ✨ Lizzie ✨ (@lizzie_kristina) October 2, 2020

Maybe Dominic West was pleased that Trump might just start taking Covid-19 seriously now that he's tested positive & stop spreading so much misinformation about it?



Sure he wasn't really mocking someone for getting ill - would be a dreadful way to behavehttps://t.co/y2jVzIgn2d — Jane ⭐🌱✌️🖤 (@localnotail) October 2, 2020