Dominic West Addresses Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'What Goes Around Comes Around'

British actor Dominic West raised eyebrows during an appearance on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, as he admitted that he was rather elated with the news that US president Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus.
Dominic was a guest on the ITV daytime show to discuss his work as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, when he was asked how he’d reacted to the news of Trump’s diagnosis.
“Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” Dominic told presenters Kate Garraway and Adil Ray. “[Trump] said ‘it is what it is’, and I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around’.
“I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”
Kate – whose husband has been in intensive care for the last six months due to Covid-19 complications – then said: “I’m sure you wish him personally all the best, but subscribe that there’s an element of karma in this?”
Dominic responded: “Well, there’s an element of schadenfreude, I suppose. I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible.
“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and for the world.”
Following his appearance on the show, Dominic’s name began creeping up the list of trending topics on Twitter, with viewers voicing their thoughts both for and against his comments...
Saw Dominic West trending and feared he'd said something horrendous and nasty like being anti-mask or anti-lockdown, you know, something awful.— Matt Broughton (@mrmjb87) October 2, 2020
*phew* 😎 pic.twitter.com/1Vc91dO72x
I’m disappointed in Dominic West. Despite what you think of him as a politician, to jump for joy because someone has a virus that could potentially kill him is disgusting! #GMB— NmcG1981 (@NmcG1981) October 2, 2020
To anyone offended by Dominic West's comments this morning... I'll just leave this here. https://t.co/tX6RND8gAr— Tasha Matthewman (@TashaMatthewman) October 2, 2020
The right wing are outraged over Dominic West. No, you should be outraged at the fact Trump is a fascist. He has not taken coronavirus seriously and the US death toll is dreadful. That’s where the outrage is.— ✨ Lizzie ✨ (@lizzie_kristina) October 2, 2020
Maybe Dominic West was pleased that Trump might just start taking Covid-19 seriously now that he's tested positive & stop spreading so much misinformation about it?— Jane ⭐🌱✌️🖤 (@localnotail) October 2, 2020
Sure he wasn't really mocking someone for getting ill - would be a dreadful way to behavehttps://t.co/y2jVzIgn2d
Comments on @GMB by Dominic West were pretty disgraceful! Poor Kate Garraway biting her lip!— Steve Kennaugh (@VikingF1) October 2, 2020
You could tell Kate Garraway wanted to cut that interview with Dominic West after his Trump comments however she had to remain professional #GMB— @SocialMediaJon1 (@socialmediajon1) October 2, 2020
I applaud Dominic West's honesty. He just said what many were and are thinking. 👏👏👏👍👍👍— Lisa Not So Loony Leftie Tucker-Clemens ✊✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@TuckerClemens) October 2, 2020
To all the hypocrites attacking Dominic West for saying he leapt with Joy on hearing #TrumpHasCovid get lost with your feelings. This is a man who ordered children to be separated from their parents and put in cages. Where was your outrage then? #GMB— Joe Politico (@Politico247) October 2, 2020
How nasty, idiotic and utterly pathetic. What a shame, I used to quite like Dominic West. https://t.co/ENobdU7DGR— Alex Hannam (@hannamalex) October 2, 2020
So the people that call everyone else snowflakes seem terribly triggered by Dominic West today. 🤣🤣🤣— Danny Nicholson (@dannynic) October 2, 2020
I have never found Dominic West more attractive and that's saying something. #DominicWest pic.twitter.com/tfLLWlPghg— Kate White (@KateWhiteJourno) October 2, 2020
Dominic did say that he felt one positive that could come out of Trump contracting Covid-19 was that his supporters might “take [the pandemic[ more seriously, and realise the huge numbers of deaths in America are not an inevitability”.
GMB presenter Piers Morgan was absent from Friday’s show, but did voice his opinion about those celebrating Trump’s diagnosis on Twitter.
“Interesting to see those who’ve spent the last few years screaming that Trump’s an uncaring, heartless empathy-devoid b*stard now spewing their gleeful joy that he & his wife have a deadly virus,” Piers tweeted.
“They’re no better than the man they loathe.”
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday at 6am on ITV.
READ MORE:
Kate Garraway Makes Impassioned Plea To Follow Coronavirus Guidelines: 'You Don't Want This In Your Life'
The Trumps Have Coronavirus. Here’s What Happens Now
Piers Morgan Hits Out At Those 'Spewing Gleeful Joy' At Trump's Covid Diagnosis
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.