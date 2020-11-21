Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic LIVE: ATP Finals 2020 latest updates
Novak Djokovic battles Dominic Thiem in the first semi-final of the last ATP Tour Finals in London at The O2 Arena.
The Serbian entered the tournament as the favourite, but the Austrian has looked superb, taking the scalp of Rafa Nadal in the group stages.
The winner of this match will move on to the final and take on the winner of Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev - follow all the action live below:
