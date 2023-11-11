Dominic Solanke fires Bournemouth past Newcastle on Eddie Howe's return

Eddie Howe was the manager who spent £19 million on bringing Dominic Solanke (left) to Dorset - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Eddie Howe spent more than a decade of his life orchestrating gravity-defying victories inside Bournemouth’s atmospheric Dean Court Stadium. He was also the manager who spent £19 million on bringing Dominic Solanke to Dorset and so it must have been somewhat surreal here to be reduced to the role of helpless touchline bystander.

Yes, his Newcastle United team are facing an injury crisis just now that was further worsened by the sight of Miguel Almiron limping off but a squad of players who have been so carefully assembled over these past two years were still dispatched with quite alarming ease.

Two second-half goals by Solanke sealed a victory that evoked memories of those days under Howe when little Bournemouth would quite regularly bloody the nose of a Premier League heavyweight. Indeed, the only two previous top-flight wins against Newcastle had been under Howe who, for all his exceptional work in the North East, is already facing a mighty fight this season to maintain their Champions League season.

With Newcastle unbeaten in seven Premier League matches before this fixture, the statistic that was most relevant here for the returning ex-Bournemouth manager was an absentee list that has now reached 12.

Striker Callum Wilson suffered a hamstring scare in the midweek Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund and so was unavailable against his former club, with the spine of the team decisively weakened by the suspension of Bruno Guimaraes. The fact that Newcastle have not won in the six matches he has missed since his debut in 2022 had already pointed to his influence and it was soon evident.

Starting the match inside the relegation zone on goal difference, Bournemouth were immediately on the front foot and able to exploit the obvious uncertainty within Howe’s makeshift team.

One virtual constant has at least been Nick Pope and he was by far the busier goalkeeper throughout the first half. An immediate attack down the left wing saw Marcus Tavernier square the ball for Ryan Christie, whose rising effort was held by Pope. Antoine Semenyo was frequently also driving forward on the other flank and he soon forced Pope into an even better save low to his left.

Howe had selected the 17-year-old Lewis Miley in central midfield in Bruno’s absence and, while he worked hard out of possession and was tidy on the ball, Bournemouth were winning the midfield battle and creating chances with surprising ease.

Solanke was next to break clear on Pope’s goal before just hesitating long enough for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles to make a wonderful saving tackle. Newcastle were then further disrupted by yet another injury when Almiron was brought off as the Bournemouth chances kept coming. Ryan Christie sent an awkward bouncing shot through a crowded Newcastle penalty area to force another Pope save while Semenyo shot just wide after being fed by Solanke.

With Anthony Gordon leading the attack in the absence of Wilson, Newcastle were struggling badly to turn what was still a reasonable share of possession into significant chances. Howe replaced Lewis Hall at half-0ime with Tino Livramento and seemed to be encouraging his team to play further up the pitch. Kieran Trippier did then soon cause panic inside the Bournemouth area with an inswinging free kick that goalkeeper Neto blocked but could not hold, leaving Joe Williock just unable to pounce on the loose ball.

Willock then endured further bad luck at the opposite end of the pitch, even if Bournemouth’s lead was fully merited. Semenyo, yet again, was causing difficulties for the Newcastle defence and, having run directly at Willock, the ball cannoned fortuitously into the path of Solanke. There was still plenty for the former Liverpool striker to do and he rode several challenges before seeming to slightly wrong-foot Pope by shooting inside the near post. To their credit, Bournemouth did not seek to nurse their lead and duly doubled their advantage 13 minutes later.

Substitute Luis Sinisterra had drifted into space following a Bournemouth corner before brilliantly angling the ball back towards Newcastle’s goal with his header. The post initially came to Pope’s rescue but Solanke was then again alert and superbly adjusted his footing to deliver a standing scorpion kick to hook the ball into an empty net off his heel.

There were scarce opportunities for Newcastle to mount a comeback and, while Sean Longstaff did waste their best second-half chance, Bournemouth were full value for only their second Premier League win of the season.