Dominic Raab's resignation avoids charges of hypocrisy but it comes at a cost

Dominic Raab

After a night considering his options, Dominic Raab tweeted his resignation letter at 9.48am with a warning that his departure for alleged bullying set a “dangerous precedent”.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary stood by his pledge weeks earlier that if an allegation of bullying was upheld, he would quit.

“I believe it is important to keep my word,” he told Rishi Sunak in the letter to him.

The two findings in the Tolley report of alleged bullying left Mr Raab with little option given his previous pledge even though, in his letter, he said he believed the two judgements were “flawed”.

Indeed, he had maintained throughout the inquiry by Adam Tolley KC that he did not feel he had done anything wrong during his time as a Secretary of State - and indeed that it was right for Cabinet ministers to drive their departments and civil servants to give the taxpayer value for money.

It was therefore not surprising that he should take aim at the process, warning that in “setting the threshold for bullying so low”, the inquiry had set “a dangerous precedent”.

He continued: “It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government and ultimately the British people.”

For Mr Sunak his resignation avoids the Government being mired in charges of hypocrisy by opposition politicians for promising to clean up politics but then failing to crackdown once in office. Even though it comes at the cost of losing a politician who was one of his most loyal lieutenants through the two leadership election campaigns.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours.” So said Rishi Sunak on the steps of Number 10 when he became Prime Minister last October.

It was his way of distancing himself from Boris Johnson, whose premiership had collapsed in disarray following claims he had lied about Downing Street parties during lockdown.

Story continues

Within days, his pious promise was called into question.

Sir Gavin Williamson had to resign as a Cabinet Office minister following a slew of allegations including a claim from former chief whip Wendy Morton had made a formal complaint about texts he had sent her, which she considered to be bullying in nature.

Then in January, Mr Sunak sacked Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chairman after the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser said he had broken the ministerial code by failing to disclose that he was being investigated by HM Revenue and Customs while Chancellor under Mr Johnson.

Two down in two months - both over issues of integrity.

Mr Zahawi had been a supporter of Liz Truss and then, famously, Mr Johnson when he briefly considered standing for his old job - and there was, therefore, no reason why Mr Sunak should have supported him.

But Dominic Raab was different. The Deputy Prime Minister was one of Mr Sunak’s most senior backers when he put his hat in the ring to replace Mr Johnson last July.

When Sunak launched his campaign, it was Mr Raab who introduced him.

And a month later, he made one of the most incendiary interventions in the campaign when he warned Tories that Liz Truss’s promised emergency tax-cutting budget would be an “electoral suicide note” for the party.

The article in The Times said her plans would damage the living standards of millions to the point that the Conservatives would face “impotent oblivion” at the next election.

Ms Truss was so incensed by the comments that she ejected him from the Cabinet. But given his loyalty, Mr Sunak brought him straight back when he took over as Prime Minister.

But how wise was that decision? There had long been rumours about the minister’s heavy-handed approach, but no formal complaint had ever been made.

In less than a month after he came back as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, Mr Raab was facing a series of bullying allegations.

Sir Gavin had been laid low - and what happened to Mr Raab will be seen by some as an attempt by the Government’s enemies in the civil service to try the same trick on the Deputy Prime Minister.

On 11 November, the first bullying allegations surfaced against the Justice Secretary, with civil servants apparently offered “respite or a route out” as soon as he was reappointed.

He also faced claims that in a fit of rage he had thrown three tomatoes across a table “making a loud noise”. Reports said he had thrown the contents of a Pret A Manger salad after being displeased at a briefing.

Five days later, two formal complaints were made about his behaviour during his time as Justice Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Mr Johnson.

Allegations against Mr Raab included the claim that he lost his temper during work and that staff were “scared” to enter his office.

It was claimed a prominent official in the Brexit department had sent a document stating a “formal expression of concern” to the Cabinet Office about the “unprofessional, even bullying, conduct of the minister towards his private office”.

Another complainant alleged Mr Raab was “demeaning and aggressive” to staff, and that he had behaved “so badly and inappropriately” at an earlier high-level meeting that a permanent secretary had to contact senior officials to express regret.

Dominic Raab

Lord Simon McDonald, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said staff were “scared to go into his office” due to his “controlling” manner.

He said: “It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people.”

Lord McDonald said that people felt demeaned, that Raab “was not aware of the impact of his behaviour, and couldn’t be made to see that impact”.

Others said he created a “culture of fear” within the Ministry of Justice, was “very rude and aggressive” and “wasn’t just unprofessional, he was a bully”.

It was also claimed civil servants were signed off work for extended periods of time at the department, and that some civil servants were allegedly left in tears after speaking to Mr Raab or his senior team.

After he had been notified, Mr Sunak agreed to Mr Raab’s request for an independent inquiry into the complaints by Adam Tolley KC.

Standing in at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Raab said he would “thoroughly rebut and refute” the claims against him. He said he had “never tolerated bullying”, telling MPs: “I am confident I behaved professionally throughout.”

Soon the two specific formal complaints had been joined by a third, and in mid-December Downing Street said the investigation would look at five further complaints about Mr Raab’s conduct, taking the total to eight.

In February, Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA trade union which represents civil servants, called on the Prime Minister to suspend Mr Raab while the claims were being investigated.

One former minister who worked under Mr Raab at the Foreign Office said his use of the term “JMs” to refer to his junior ministers summed up his “patronising” attitude.

Dominic Raab

The minister added: “I wouldn’t describe him as a bully, and I have never seen him throw any fruit or veg. But he’d show no respect. He had his routine, he would only like a one-pager as he had things to get through. He was not a details man and would only do so much box work.

“He had to go to the gym every day. He’s a creature of routine and a habit who wouldn’t think anything of going off for an hour a day to the gym. He would say things like ‘I’m only going to do a set amount of time on box work every day’.

“So his management style left a lot to be desired. Liz taking over at the department was like a breath of fresh air.”

All the way through, Mr Sunak stuck by his senior ally - expending precious political capital he had not sought to waste on Sir Gavin or Mr Zahawi.

But in February he was forced to say he would sack Mr Raab if the report found he had bullied people. He said he “won’t hesitate to take swift and decisive action” if he had failed to act “with the integrity or standards that I would expect”.

Later in the month, Mr Raab promised: “If an allegation of bullying is upheld, I would resign.” He also dismissed calls for him to step aside during the investigation and maintained he was “innocent until proven guilty”.

On Thursday morning, after months of speculation, Mr Sunak was finally handed Mr Tolley’s report.

He spent most of the day, cooped up in Downing Street, considering its findings. But that afternoon they confirmed no decision would be announced that day.

By Friday morning the die had been cast. Mr Raab said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the inquiry, though noting that it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him.

He said he believed the two “adverse findings” were flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.

He said it would threaten the ability of ministers to exercise “direct oversight” over senior officials, particularly if they were to breach mandates agreed by the Cabinet.

Secondly, he said ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials to set standards and drive public sector reform.

What has particularly aggrieved him, he indicated, were the leaks of what he described as “skewed and fabricated” claims by civil servants in breach of the rules of the inquiry and civil service code of conduct.

In particular, he noted that it had been found by Mr Tolley that in four and half years, he had not sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise intimidated or intentionally sought to belittle anyone.

There was an apology, in which he said he was “genuinely sorry” for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt.

But this was caveated by his enduring sense that the “pace, standards and challenge” he brought to the Ministry of Justice were in the best interests of good government.

“That is what the public expects of ministers working on their behalf,” he said.