Dominic Raab wrong to claim individuals can meet two people from another household at same time, government admits

People will only be allowed to meet one of their parents after the lockdown is eased, the government says in an embarrassing U-turn.

Moments after Dominic Raab suggested it would be possible to meet two people in some circumstances – provided it was in a park, at two metres apart – the public has been told that advice was wrong.

The U-turn comes amid further confusion over the date when staff will be urged to go back to work if they can and whether some pubs could reopen from July.

On Sunday, Downing Street provoked fears of people being forced to ‘pick a parent’, if the relaxation allowed them to meet only one other person from another household.

Mr Raab, asked if someone could meet up with both their parents in a park, told BBC Radio 4: “Well, you could if there's two metres apart.”

But a government source quickly withdrew the statement, telling The Independent: “They can see both parents, but not at the same time – they would have to see them individually.”

The episode is certain to increase criticism that Boris Johnson, in his determination to make a primetime TV address before full details were published, further muddied the government’s message.





