Dominic Raab Said Men Can Suffer From Misogyny And People Can't Believe It

Dominic Raab said it is possible to be misogynistic towards both women and men in a rather embarrassing TV interview.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister said: “Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man.”

BBC host Sally Nugent quickly jumped in, and read out the definition of misogyny to Raab as “hatred against, directed towards, women”.

“Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man” pic.twitter.com/fTmPWkb9VU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

He was talking about the new inquiry ordered by home secretary Priti Patel into how a serving police officer murdered Sarah Everard.

The September trial of her murderer sparked a national conversation around women’s safety in the UK, particularly at the hands of the police.

Nugent pushed Raab later on in the programme to clarify what he meant by his definition of misogyny and asked, “Is that what you meant to say?”

But Raab did not directly address his incorrect definition and instead repeated Boris Johnson’s claim that misogyny should not be made a hate crime.

He turned the conversation to what level of hate crime they were discussing and said: “If we are talking about effectively insults with a sexist basis I don’t think that criminalising those sorts of things will deal with the problem that we have got at the heart of the Sarah Everard case.”

He said the focus is on the fear women face that their cases won’t go to court, adding: “Therefore just criminalising insulting language even if it’s misogynistic doesn’t deal with the intimidation and the violence and the much higher level of offence and damage and harm that we really ought to be laser light focused in on.”

The newly-appointed justice secretary’s comments on language certainly did not go down well, especially after his own inaccurate definition.

Twitter critics mocked the senior minister, asking if he is “fit for office”.

Starting to think Dominic Raab isn’t the genius we thought he was pic.twitter.com/srmAgcOhkw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2021

Ah yes. Anti-male misogyny, which has women murdering male police officers, girls slipping date rape drugs into blokes’ drinks and men looking nervously over their shoulders on dark streets alarmed by the sound of stilettos. https://t.co/lUM4ScvehP — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) October 6, 2021

Anyone else just seen Dominic Raab on breakfast TV? Am I right? did he just say



“Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man”



and then double down on it? Jheeze!😣 — Mark Grist (@montygristo) October 6, 2021

.@DominicRaab



"Misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man”, you say.



Having a Dover moment, are you?



In what way, exactly, are you fit for office? pic.twitter.com/lll70UXFRI — LittleGravitas — 🇪🇺 💙 #FBPE #JohnsonOut (@LittleGravitas) October 6, 2021

@DominicRaab just tell us you don’t care about misogyny enough to learn what it means and move on, you melt. https://t.co/cY7zjrJ5ir — Callum Schofield (@cal92scho) October 6, 2021

Of course Dominic Raab wants to claim that misogyny can be directed against men, this is a government full of people who desperately, desperately want to be victims despite the inconvenient fact of their position in power for over a decade — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 6, 2021

Misogyny against men just joins racism against white people and snobbery against Eton alumni on their list of imagined oppressions — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 6, 2021

#DominicRaab - nothing here I wouldn’t say to your face. ‘Have a look at what misogyny means in the dictionary’. Heaven help the #MoJpic.twitter.com/bHRMWvC29i — Christine Ware (@ChristineWare) October 6, 2021

If you don’t know what misogyny is then you’re never going to find it



pic.twitter.com/wcX33DwoP4 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 6, 2021

Dominic Raab is a ‘senior lawyer’, now Justice Secretary, who has to have the dictionary definition of misogyny read out to him pic.twitter.com/bRKgjvK1HB — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 6, 2021

Misogyny not to be a hate crime under the Tories. However, crimes against the English language by Oxbridge educated former lawyer Dominic Raab should be prosecuted. https://t.co/FLqzABzgKZ — Katy Jon Went (@katyjon) October 6, 2021

OMG Did I just watch and hear @DominicRaab say misogyny was hatred to women AND men, and when challenged then watch him referring to “low level” misogyny against women not being of value in pursuing ? @sallynugent@BBCbreakfast — Dr Michelle Drage (@michelledrage) October 6, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

