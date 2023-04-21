Dominic Raab resigns after inquiry into claims of bullying

(PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said he will resign from Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

In a post on Twitter on Friday morning, Mr Raab said he had “called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever”.

The eight complaints against Mr Raab had centred on his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Raab’s resignation comes before the Government has published the official report, from Adam Tolley KC, after Mr Sunak and No10 took receipt of the findings on Thursday morning.

In his letter he said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the inquiry but insisted it had dismissed all but two of the claims “levelled against me”.

He added: “I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

He also said he was “genuinely sorry” for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt as a result of the “pace, standards and challenge” that he brought to the Ministry of Justice.

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous president,” he claimed. He believed this would encourage “spurious complaints against ministers”.

"It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.

The Prime Minister had faced calls that he was “dithering” in his response to the inquiry findings, on Thursday night.

Story continues

On Friday morning, Cabinet Minister Mark Harper had said Mr Sunak wanted to bring the issue to a “swift conclusion”.

He said the probe was an “extensive piece of work” and stressed that Mr Sunak saw “due process” as important and so was not rushing to a decision as he wanted to be “fair” to Mr Raab and the civil servants who had made complaints against him.

Mr Harper told Times Radio: “He will want to reach a swift conclusion.

“But he will want to do that properly, after properly considering what will no doubt be a lengthy report at the end of a five-month long investigation.”

He added: “I do know that the inquiry took five months, so it seems to me that it is a very extensive piece of work.

This is a breaking story, more follows