Dominic Raab report latest LIVE: Government releases bullying inquiry findings after Deputy PM resigns

(ES Composite)

The Government has released the findings of the Dominic Raab bullying inquiry, after the Deputyb Prime Minister resigned on Friday morning.

The Deputy Prime Minister fired off an angry letter as he quit the Government around 24 hours after Rishi Sunak had been handed the report by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

In his investigation Mr Tolley found Mr Raab acted in an "intimidating" fashion with "unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct" in a work meeting while he was foreign secretary.

The report is a 47-page document. We bring you the latest updates below.

Government publishes Dominic Raab report

11:40 , Sarah Harvey

The Government has published the findings of the Dominic Raab bullying inquiry. It comes after the Deputy Prime Minister resigned on Friday morning.

You can read the full report here, we will breaking it down throughout the afternoon.