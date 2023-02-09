Dominic Raab pledges to end state-sanctioned ‘drug dealing’ in prisons with abstinence wings

Pentonville prison’s ‘jubilee’ wing has been decorated by the prisoners themselves - Geoff Pugh

Dominic Raab has pledged to end state-sanctioned “drug-dealing” in prisons by creating “abstinence” wings and drug-free units in every jail.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the Justice Secretary said the over-reliance on methadone to treat offenders with heroin and other opiate addictions had led to claims that the state had become the “biggest drug-dealer” in prisons.

He warned that while the use of the heroin-substitute enabled prisons to control offenders, it often left them so “comatosed” they were unable to do any education or training that could aid their rehabilitation and were more likely to reoffend if they then left jail without kicking their addiction.

1. Prisoners get DVD players so they can watch films in their cells 2. Pool and table tennis for afternoon activities during free time 3. Two first-floor kitchens kitted out with mini-ovens, microwaves, kettles and fridges 4. Video and computer in converted cell for calls with family and relatives 5. TV screen which is used in the morning for yoga and exercises classes on DVD 6. Prison gym fully equipped with running and rowing machines, and weights - Geoff Pugh

“When we did a roundtable on drug rehabilitation, one prison governor said to me that the biggest drug dealer in prisons was the state because of the over-reliance on methadone,” said the deputy prime minister.

“There is a role for stabilisation of offenders’ [drug addiction] when they arrive. Going totally cold turkey on day one is unhealthy, counterproductive and a real risk. So what I want to do is to get people on that pathway to get off all drugs and not just illegal drugs,” he said.

Dominic Raab said over-reliance on methadone had led to claims the state had become the ‘biggest drug-dealer’ in prisons - Paul Grover

Mr Raab said the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) aimed, by 2025, to have up to 100 “incentivised substance-free living units” (ISFLs) in prisons across England and Wales where offenders agree to regular drug tests to kick their habit. This quadruples the number from 2020.

In return, they get “incentives” such as access to a gym, paid work, DVD players in their cells, “leisure” activities such as pool and table tennis, self-catering kitchens and extra phone credit to call their family and relatives. Anyone who fails to abide by the regime is “heaved off” the scheme and loses the benefits.

There is a waiting list of 100 to join the drug-free wing at Pentonville prison - Geoff Pugh

Mr Raab said these drug-free units aimed to ease offenders off methadone or help them kick other addictions and provided a stepping stone to a new network of drug recovery wings offering offenders six months of abstinence from any substance abuse.

Story continues

The first two open next month with the aim to set up 18 by 2025, each providing inmates with a bespoke regime that includes access to work in prison, training, their own gym and a chance for pastimes such as painting.

“The truth is that if you’re off drugs, you’re 19 per cent less likely to reoffend. So cracking this issue and stopping the over-reliance on methadone is a game-changer in the prison estate,” said Mr Raab.

Prisoners account for one in five of the 140,600 adults in England being treated with methadone, while as many as one in five prisoners have a heroin or opiate addiction.

The Telegraph’s Charles Hymas gets a drugs test in the prison’s new drug-free wing - Geoff Pugh

“It’s very difficult to do much productive with an offender if they’re just comatose on methadone. Getting them into training, into work is really important,” said Mr Raab.

He cited a study suggesting those on the drug “were too stressed to learn before lunch and too dopey after lunch because they got their prescription at lunchtime”.

One of the drug-free units is being pioneered at Pentonville prison in north London, the iconic model of Victoria jail design from 1842, where its entire five-floor “jubilee” wing has been adapted for the scheme and decorated by the prisoners themselves.

There are 64 prisoners, two to a cell, with “incentives” including access to paid work, training and education in the morning, followed by free time and activities in the afternoon including pool, table tennis, table football, chess and bingo as well as drug rehabilitation courses.

Ian Blakeman, prison governor, said he ‘didn’t dream it could have gone as well as it has’ - Geoff Pugh

The wing has two kitchens where prisoners can cook meals and wash and dry their clothes as well as a big TV screen that screens yoga and exercise DVDs in the morning. In the evening, they have access to a fully-equipped prison gym for an hour.

Prisoners have to apply and undergo health and security checks before being allowed onto the wing. There is a waiting list of 100 at the prison which houses more than 1,100 inmates.

Ian Blakeman, the prison governor, said: “If you can tackle drugs in the prison, it takes away a lot of your drug related violence. I didn’t dream it could have gone as well as it has.”

Since it opened 18 months ago, there have been just three incidents of trouble where officers had to intervene. That compares with an average for the entire prison of up to nine a day.

David said the new wing had been ‘fantastic’ enabling him to work as a cook - Geoff Pugh

Natalie Adams, the drug strategy lead, said it was “zero tolerance” to drugs with the prisoners agreeing to it in a contract, knowing they would lose the benefits if they breached it.

David, 30, who was convicted for drug dealing after becoming addicted to cannabis from the age of 16, said it had been “fantastic,” enabling him to work as a cook and develop skills that he hopes will enable him to set up his own business when he leaves jail.

Asked if he would ever return to drugs, he said: “Never, never again. What they have shown me on ‘j’ wing is that there are other things you can put your mind to, like the gym, fitness and cooking, whereas on the outside I was smoking non-stop.”