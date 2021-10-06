Dominic Raab: Inquiry will ‘get to the truth’ after Sarah Everard murder

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says he is confident an independent inquiry into the systematic failures which allowed Wayne Couzens to rape and murder Sarah Everard would “get to the truth” but has rejected suggestions witnesses would be compelled to give evidence.

Speaking a day after the Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the inquiry into how Couzens, a serving police officer, was able to abuse his authority to abduct and then kill Ms Everard, Mr Raab insisted police officers would not close ranks and would “proactively support” the investigation.

“What people want is us to get cracking on this as soon as possible and to get to the truth,” Mr Raab told Sky News. “It will work. This needs to be looked at robustly and vigorously without fear or favour. The vast majority of police officers are appalled at this…and want to get these answers too.”

But critics have called on the Home Secretary to make it a statutory inquiry which would require witnesses and members of the Metropolitan Police to give evidence.

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tweeted: “Labour has been calling for a full independent inquiry for days. The Prime Minister refused to support one. Now the Home Secretary has half-heartedly announced one, but not put it on a robust, statutory footing to ensure there are no barriers in the way to getting answers.”

Speaking later on LBC however, Mr Raab insisted that a statutory based inquiry “would be much more long and drawn out” adding that he was confident Ms Patel would “get to the bottom of this”.

Couzens, 48, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a crime which horrified the nation. But the Metropolitan Police is facing serious questions over how he managed to slip through the net. The force’s commissioner Cressida Dick announced the Met would carry out its own inquiry on Monday.

The killer was reported to have indecently exposed himself in a McDonald’s in south London just days before Ms Everard’s murder and was also nicknamed “The Rapist” by former colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary in Kent. He allegedly drove around in a car naked in 2015, three years before he was hired by the Met.

Ms Patel announced on Tuesday that the inquiry will first examine Couzens’s predatory behaviour, what his colleagues knew about him and how he abused his position as a police officer. The second part will look at any specific issues raised, which could include wider issues across policing including vetting practices, professional standards and discipline, and workplace behaviour.

Mr Raab said the inquiry “will find out why and how Wayne Couzens could have risen through the ranks and things like the flashing incidents and all the red flags that were going up…why they weren’t more seriously.

“Secondly it will look at systemic issues, cultural issues within the police and I am confident we will get to the bottom of this.

“As Justice Secretary we will already have through the review of rape cases, we will look root and branch at everything from the time it takes to examine a mobile phone in evidence all the way through to protecting vulnerable victims giving evidence in court…so you don’t find that on top of the appalling ordeal, physical and mental trauma they have been through, the justice system isn’t compounding that with the way that they’re treated. We will look at everything top to bottom.

“I have said it’s my number one priority to make sure women feel confidence in the justice system and confident in being able to walk the streets without having to look over their shoulder in fear.”

