Dominic Raab to face grilling by MPs over bullying allegations

Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, has come under increasing pressure over the allegations - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dominic Raab is to be grilled by MPs over bullying allegations on Tuesday as the embattled minister continues to come under pressure.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister will be forced to defend himself in the face of a series of claims about his conduct during his time in the Cabinet.

It is expected that Labour MPs will use Mr Raab’s appearance at the justice select committee on Tuesday to ask difficult questions about his alleged behaviour.

Last week it emerged that two separate formal complaints have been made about Mr Raab, but he said he is “confident” that he has behaved “professionally” at all times.

'Perverse culture of fear'

One formal complaint - which relates to his first stint at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) which ended in September 2022 - alleged that he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” at the department that left staff in tears.

He has been accused of presiding over a “dysfunctional working culture”, with claims that he was “often abrupt” and “rude” to officials.

Mr Raab faced questions about the allegations when he stood in for Rishi Sunak at last week's Prime Minister's Questions.

He now faces an investigation into his conduct, which will be conducted by a newly appointed independent official who will report directly to the Prime Minister.

The inquiry was announced after it emerged that Mr Raab was the subject of two formal complaints, one relating to his time as Justice Secretary and another to his time as Foreign Secretary.

'Shift towards a dysfunctional working culture'

One of the formal complaints, seen by the Times, said: “We are extremely worried about the perverse culture of fear that is clearly permeating this department.”

The letter, which was originally submitted by a group of mid-ranking officials in March to a more senior civil servant within the MoJ, went on: “We are proud of the work we do here, but the tangible shift towards a dysfunctional working culture is starting to hinder that.”

Mr Raab was appointed Justice Secretary for the first time in September last year, after he was demoted from the Foreign Office by Boris Johnson, the former prime minister. At the time, he was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

When Liz Truss entered Downing Street, he was sacked from the front bench - but was reappointed to both roles last month by Mr Sunak.

Last week Mr Raab told the Commons: “I’m confident I behaved professionally throughout but of course, I will engage thoroughly and look forward to transparently addressing any claims that have been made.”