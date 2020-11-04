Raab refuses to condemn Trump's claim of US election 'fraud'

Raab refused to comment on President Trump's claim of "fraud" in the US election. (PA)

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has refused to comment on Donald Trump’s remarks about a “massive fraud” in the US election.

The president has threatened to go to the Supreme Court and said he wants “all voting to stop” as key states continue to count their ballots.

Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are still counting as the election hangs on a knife edge, with observers believing that mail-in ballots there might swing them towards Joe Biden.

Trump prematurely declared himself the winner, despite that being far from clear on Wednesday morning UK time, and said in a speech at the White House that a “very sad group of people” were attempting to disenfranchise his supporters.

Watch: Trump claims victory despite counts still taking place

However, Raab would not be drawn on the comments and said he would not get “sucked in at all into that debate”.

Trump said: “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country.

“We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election.

Read more: US election: Map shows live results as Trump-Biden race turns into a nail-biter

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop.”

Vice President Mike Pence dialled down his remarks afterward.

Speaking on Times Radio about Trump’s comments, Raab said: “I think different countries have different ways that they approach the voting system.

“I know that there is obviously a heated debate about the balance and the propriety of posted votes versus votes cast in the ballot box in a polling station – I’m just not getting drawn into that.

“We are right in the heated aftermath where both candidates are making statements… if there are any contentious aspects around it, it is for the courts and the electoral college system to decide that.

View photos Trump has said he wants "all voting" to stop. (Chris Kleponis / Pool/Sipa USA) More

“I’m not getting sucked in at all into that debate.”

Trump’s comments were followed by remarks from Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said there are “crucial hours and days ahead for the integrity of US democracy” after he spoke.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy called for every vote to be counted as she spoke to LBC.

“I think America is a very divided country, in some ways like Britain is a very divided country, and that there was always going to be divisions on display in this election.

“That’s why it is absolutely essential that every vote has to be counted.

“What matters most of all for the world is that America gets a definitive result in this election – it is in nobody’s interest to have civil unrest and months of ongoing instability in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Watch: Biden flips Arizona