Dominic Raab says Greater Manchester Mayor 'holding government over a barrel' as Tier 3 row intensifies

Manchester city and surrounding areas are reminded of local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the area amid the coronavirus epidemic (REUTERS/Molly Darlington)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need to take action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester where Andy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel over money and politics when actually we need to take action.

“The cases there are 470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interest of the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targeted actions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid the national level lockdown.”

Burnham has said Greater Manchester leaders have "unanimously rejected" the city going into a Tier 3 lockdown without an 80% guaranteed income support for those affected.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said Greater Manchester leaders have "unanimously rejected" the city going into a Tier 3 lockdown without an 80% guaranteed income support for those affected.

On Thursday Manchester MPs launched an extraordinary attack on government over an ‘absolutely pointless’ Tier 3 lockdown meeting.

Boris Johnson’s aide Eddie Lister confirmed to local leaders on a Zoom call that the region was set to be placed in the highest tier of risk of coronavirus infections.

Reacting to the talks, Oldham West and Royton MP Jim McMahon said that Downing Street refused to tell MPs whether Greater Manchester was being placed in Tier 3 and described the meeting as “pointless”.

And Burnham had said the region could legally challenge any decision by ministers to put it into Tier 3 restrictions.

He told an online press conference that if Greater Manchester was put into Tier 3 it would be “by imposition, not consent”.

Rabb urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by the people of Manchester” and later told Sky News that the government will “keep talking” with local leaders over further lockdown restrictions.

He said: “We will keep talking and we’ll keep working. Obviously in the last resort the government has the powers to proceed in any event, but we would much rather work with the local leaders if at all possible.”

Raab said talks were continuing with Lancashire leaders and that the government wanted to “get those arrangements put in place”.

He added: “I think the right thing both on public health grounds but also supporting the economy, supporting jobs, livelihoods, supporting our society and the most vulnerable in it is to avoid a second national lockdown.

Dominic Raab has entered the government's row with Manchester officials, accusing mayor Andy Burnham of holding them 'over a barrel' by resisting the city's escalation into Tier 3

“The way to do it is with a tiered approach that we’ve advocated. That will only work, the scientists tell us, if everyone really leans in and implements it to the maximum.”

However, scientific advisor Graham Medley, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, when questioned on the likelihood of success of local lockdown measures, told BBC Radio 4: “I really hope that they are [successful] but the general feeling is that they might not be, that we might have to have much more of an approach and that this three week delay between the impact of interventions and it affecting hospitalisations means we are already going to be close to where we were in April in two or three weeks time.”

