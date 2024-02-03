Dominic Gape: Northampton Town sign ex-Wycombe Wanderers midfielder for rest of season

Dom Gape made his final Sutton United appearance against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on 6 January

Northampton Town have signed former Wycombe midfielder Dominic Gape on a deal to the end of the season.

The 29-year-old made 177 league appearances for the Chairboys before leaving the club last summer.

He played seven games for League Two club Sutton United this season but recently turned down the offer of a new contract.

"Dom has a good pedigree and has played at all levels of the EFL with a lot of success," said Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

"He has been training with us and has done well. We were looking to strengthen in the midfield area and we are pleased to welcome him in to the squad."

Gape has been named on the bench for Northampton's visit to Portsmouth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.