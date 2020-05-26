Dominic Cummings: Tory minister becomes first to resign as crisis deepens for Boris Johnson

Douglas Ross has resigned as a government minister (PA)

A government minister has resigned over Dominic Cummings’s refusal to apologise for his actions during lockdown.

Douglas Ross, the Conservative MP for Moray in Scotland, announced on Twitter that he is stepping down.

He said he had tendered his resignation as under secretary of state for Scotland.

Ross wrote: “I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details.

“I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Conservative MP Douglas Ross, right, who has resigned as a government minister (Getty Images)

“As a result I have resigned as a government minister.”

There is anger among Tory MPs that Cummings, prime minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide, refused to say sorry for travelling 260 miles during lockdown, with many calling for him to resign.

In an extraordinary press conference on Monday in the Rose Garden of 10 Downing Street, Cummings insisted he had acted reasonably when driving his family from London to Durham while travel restrictions were in place.

In a statement announcing his decision to quit as a junior minister in the Scotland Office, Ross said: "I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn't visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government.

Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street on Tuesday (PA)

"I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right."

Ross said that "while the intentions may have been well meaning", Cummings's interpretation of the rules was "not shared by the vast majority of people".

