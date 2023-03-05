Dominic Cummings takes ‘nightmare’ swipe at Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock

Dominic Cummings - Jeff Overs/Reuters

Dominic Cummings has changed his Twitter biography to “nightmare psycho-therapist” in a swipe at Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock over their leaked comments.

The Telegraph’s Lockdown Files revealed last week that Mr Sunak described Mr Cummings’s time as a senior Government aide as a “complete nightmare”.

In a separate conversation, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, Mr Hancock’s close aide at the time, was also critical of Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser – but had to correct his spelling in the process.

When the former health secretary asked Mr Njoku-Goodwin, his ex-media adviser, “how to deal with this Cummings c--p” in the wake of Mr Cummings’s searing criticism during a select committee, he replied: “What a f-----g piece of s---.”

“You went out and backed him over Barnard Castle, and he responds by briefing against you relentlessly, in private and now in public. He’s a psychotherapist.”

Mr Njoku-Goodwin subsequently sent a second message to correct his spelling to “psychopath”.

As of Sunday morning, Mr Cummings’s Twitter profile reads: “‘Nightmare psycho-therapist’, Sunak-Hancock.”

The comment from Mr Njoku-Goodwin is not the first time he has been described in such terms, with David Cameron saying in 2014 he had gone from “policy wonk, to special adviser, to career psychopath”.

Replying to a Twitter user who said the “scariest detail” of the pandemic was his level of influence, Mr Cummings quipped: “If I’d been ‘in charge’, Hancock would have been dead or in jail (the psychotherapist).”

During The Telegraph’s agenda-setting investigation, based on more than 100,000 WhatsApps sent by Mr Hancock during the pandemic, Mr Cummings has also retweeted two of his blog posts from June 2021, which featured his own private communications with him.

One post revealed his “rushed instructions” on how to change the Vaccine Task Force “from another Hancock s--- show to low-friction, fast-decisions success”.

He described both the removal of the former health secretary and the normal Department for Health clearance processes as “crucial” to the success of the rollout.

In the second post, focused on the “testing/care home disaster”, he wrote: “I and others thought government ‘negligence’ was killing the most vulnerable people and I was trying to get to the truth.

“On 7 May [2020] I told the PM that Hancock was ‘unfit for this job’ and him staying in place was ‘killing God knows how many’. The PM agreed that Hancock’s failures were a catastrophe but refused to fire him.”

Appearing before a select committee in 2021, Mr Cummings said senior ministers, officials and advisers “fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has the right to expect of the Government in a crisis like this”.

“When the public needed us most, the Government failed, and I’d like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”