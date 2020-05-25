Dominic Cummings says he left Durham self-isolation to drive to Barnard Castle to 'test his eyesight'

Dominic Cummings has said that he drove to Barnard Castle with his wife and child while self-isolating in Durham due to coronavirus in order to test his eyesight before making the long drive home to London.

Sightings of the senior Downing Street aide by members of the public in the pretty Teesdale town have been one of the most controversial elements of his 260-mile trip at a time when both he and wife Mary were showing symptoms of Covid-19

Scroll to continue with content Ad





More follows…



