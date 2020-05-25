Dominic Cummings says he does not regret breaking lockdown by travelling to Durham

AP

Dominic Cummings has said he has no regrets about breaking the lockdown and driving to Durham after his wife had fallen ill with coronavirus, in a briefing at Downing Street.

Making a statement in Downing Street's rose garden, Mr Cummings said: "I don't regret what I did. I think reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in the circumstances, but I think what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances.

"The rules made clear that if you are dealing with small children that can be exceptional circumstances.

"And I think that the situation that I was in was exceptional circumstances and the way that I dealt with it was the least risk to everybody concerned if my wife and I had both been unable to look after our four-year-old."

Mr Cummings said he had not offered to resign.

He told reporters he had not considered standing down.

Mr Cummings has said he broke the rules by travelling to Durham because he feared for the safety of his wife and young son.

His job in government had made him the subject of threats which had left his London home unsafe, he feared.

Mr Johnson is facing growing calls to sack his most trusted adviser for travelling while the rest of the country was being told to stay at home.

The prime minister is also coming under mounting pressure from his own MPs to order an official investigation into his chief aide.

And police have been asked to establish the facts about Mr Cummings’s movements in Durham, while the UK was in lockdown.

Less than an hour before his statement the local MP said she hoped reports he had taken a day trip in her constituency were untrue.

Dehenna Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland, said if rules had been broken “appropriate action should be taken.”

But during his statement Mr Cummings admitted he had drive to Barnard Castle.

He said he had done so to check his eyesight, after it was affected by the Covid-19 he suffered from while in Durham.





