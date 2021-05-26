Dominic Cummings says lockdown was three weeks too late as he apologises for ‘disastrous’ mistakes

Dominic Cummings giving evidence on Wednesday (PA)

Boris Johnson should have put Britain into coronavirus lockdown three weeks earlier than he did, former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has said, as he apologised for “disastrous” mistakes in the early stages of the pandemic.

Mr Cummings portrayed a “lack of urgency” in 10 Downing Street in the first three months of 2020, with the prime minister treating Covid-19 as a “scare story” and officials suggesting that herd immunity could be achieved by encouraging people to hold “chickenpox parties”.

He said that he warned goverment scientists and Mr Johnson on 11 and 12 March that the plan was “completely flawed” and that the UK was heading for its worst catastrophe since World War 2 with up to 500,000 dead.

But he said that even this was “far, far too late”, telling MPs: “I failed and I apologise for that.”

By the time the government switched to a lockdown strategy, which came into effect on 23 March, it was clear that herd immunity would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths and “absolutely no NHS at all” for as long as three months, while failing to prevent “a gigantic economic disaster”, he said.

Mr Cummings said that the prime minister and other key leaders were “completely out of their depth” and told MPs there were “thousands and thousands” of people who could lead the country better than Johnson. He also admitted that it was “completely crackers” that he should himself been in such a senior position, saying: “I’m not smart. I’ve not built great things in the world.”

Officials doing “brilliant” work in government were “lions led by donkeys” because of the failings of senior politicians and mandarins, he said.

“There is no doubt that the prime minister made some very bad misjudgments and got some very serious things wrong,” said Mr Cummings. “It’s also the case that there’s no doubt that he was extremely badly let down by the whole system. It’s a system failure, of which I include myself in that as well. I also failed.”

In an ideal world, he said the Covid response would have been led by “a kind of dictator... with close to kingly authority”, naming his preferred candidate as Marc Warner - a data specialist who worked with him on the Vote Leave campaign and whose scientist brother Ben was controversially drafted into government meetings on the pandemic.

There was “no doubt that many senior people performed disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect”, he said, telling MPs that health secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired on 15-20 occasions.

He accused Mr Hancock of “lying to everbody on multiple occasions” in official meetings and in public, and said that both he and cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill repeatedly urged Mr Johnson to sack him - with Sir Mark saying he had “lost confidence in the secretary of state’s honesty”.

When the health secretary was claiming that everyone was getting the treatment they needed in the first wave, many were in fact “dying in horrific circumstances”, he said. And he said that Mr Hancock had wrongly assured the PM that there was no problem with supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and later wrongly blamed the Treasury for shortages.

Looking back to the process which led to the imposition of lockdown in the UK on 23 March, Mr Cummings said: “In retrospect, it’s clear that the official plan was wrong, it’s clear that the whole advice was wrong and I think it’s clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially in the first week of March at the latest.”

Ideally, the UK would have introduced Taiwan-style mass testing, closed borders and compulsory quarantine from January, with individual and household isolation for those infected the following month, he said.

And even after the switch to a lockdown policy, he said there was no plan in place for shielding vulnerable people, testing for the virus or for providing furlough payments to those who were unable to work.

Kicking off an explosive evidence session before the House of Commons health and science committees, Mr Cummings told MPs that assurances given by Mr Hancock in January last year that effective pandemic preparations were in place “were basically completely hollow”.

And he said that as late as February, the prime minister was ready to have himself injected with the disease on live TV to persuade the public it was safe.

He said that the PM and many other senior people in Whitehall had the view that the economic danger from lockdown was worse than the health threat from coronavirus.

“There were quite a few people around Whitehall who thought that the real danger was to the economy,” he told MPs.

“The prime minister’s view throughout January, February, March was - as he said in many meetings - the real danger here is not disease, the real danger is the measures that we take to deal with the disease and the economic destruction that that will cause.”

The final decision to restrict economic and social life in order to rein in the spread of Covid was delayed because the PM kept “bouncing back” to this position, with a “constant back and forth” over the days leading up to 19 March.

But he said it eventually became clear that the public would themselves restrict their movements out of fear of the NHS being overwhelmed.

As concern grew about the virus taking hold in the UK, Mr Cummings insisted that the government’s approach was to aim for “herd immunity”, shielding the most vulnerable while allowing other people to develop antibody protection by becoming infected and recovering.

He said he was “baffled” that the government now denied that herd immunity was ever its policy. At the time, he said the assumption was that the British public would not accept lockdowns of the kind seen in China.

He blamed “groupthink” at the highest levels of government for the failure to raise the alert about the possible scale of the threat from coronavirus. But he rejected suggestions that chancellor Rishi Sunak was among those attempting to prevent lockdown, insisting he had been “supportive” throughout.

Mr Cummings said the response was hobbled by the inadequacies of the data provided to government, which was not resolved until April 2020.

“The lack of testing data was an absolutely critical disaster because we didn’t realise early enough how far it had already spread,” he told MPs.

“The testing data was wrong, the graphs we were shown and the models were all wrong because they were all pushed out to the right, and that massively contributed to the whole lack of urgency.”

At one meeting he said that Sir Mark Sedwill told Mr Johnson: “Prime minister you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan and that it’s like the old chickenpox parties, we need people to get this disease because that’s how we get herd immunity by September.”

Mr Cummigs said: “I said ‘Mark, you have got to stop using this chicken pox analogy, it’s not right’ and he said ‘Why?’ and Ben Warner said ‘Because chickenpox is not spreading exponentially and killing hundreds of thousands of people’.

“To stress, this wasn’t some thing that cabinet secretary had come up with, he was saying what the official advice to him from the Department of Health was.”

Mr Cummings said that he realised that the logic behind the UK’s approach was “completely flawed”, after being approached in early March by a scientist who warned that the plan “could easily be mad... could be incredibly destructive”.

He said he raised concerns with members of the PM’s Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) the evening of 11 March.

And he said he sent a message to Johnson the following morning warning that the government approach was “completely behind the pace” and that the public must be advised immediately to stay at home in order to avoid as many as 500,000 deaths.

But he told MPs that Covid operations were knocked off track that day by a request from US president Donald Trump for UK support for a bombing campaign in the Middle East as well as a press story about Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and her dog.

It was not until that evening that scientists “hit the total panic button” and warned that a Plan B was needed to avoid “total and utter catastrophe”, he said.

At a meeting on 12 March at which a “Plan B” was sketched out on a whiteboard in No 10, he said that the government’s second most senior civil servant Helen McNamara told him that “There is no plan. We are in huge trouble... I think we are absolutely f***ked.”

The scale of the trauma which planners were then expecting was reflected in a line scribbled in marker pen on the bottom of the whiteboard: “Who do we NOT save?”

65/ First sketch of Plan B, PM study, Fri 13/3 eve - shown PM Sat 14/4: NB. Plan A 'our plan' breaks NHS,>4k p/day dead min.Plan B: lockdown, suppress, crash programs (tests/treatments/vaccines etc), escape 1st AND 2nd wave (squiggly line instead of 1 or 2 peaks)... details later pic.twitter.com/IRl0M3swSl — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) May 26, 2021

The situation in Downing Street in mid-March was like “a scene from Independence Day with Jeff Goldblum saying the aliens are here and your whole plan is broken and you need a new plan”, said Mr Cummings.

On March 14 Boris Johnson was told that models showing the peak was “weeks and weeks and weeks away” in June were “completely wrong”.

He said the PM was warned: “The NHS is going to be smashed in weeks, really we’ve got days to act.”

Mr Cummings admitted: “The truth is that senior ministers senior officials, senior advisors like me fell disastrously short of the standards the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this,” said Mr Cummings.

“When the public needed it most, the government failed. And I like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”

He said that many junior officials had performed well in the pandemic, only to be let down by the failings of their leaders.

He told MPs: “It’s just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there, and that the choice at the last election was Jeremy Corbyn.

“The problem in this crisis was very much ‘lions led by donkeys’ over and over again.”

Describing the atmosphere within government in the crucial weeks when Covid-19 was spreading from China to Europe, Mr Cummings said: “This is really important point to register: the Government itself and No 10 was not operating on a war footing in February in any way shape or form.

“Lots of key people were literally skiing in the middle of February. It wasn’t until the last week of February that there was again any sense of urgency in terms of No 10 and Cabinet Office.”

Mr Cummings said: “In February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story, he described it as the new swine flu.”

Asked if he had told Johnson this was not the case, he told MPs: “Certainly, but the view of various officials inside Number 10 was if we have the Prime Minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus so everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of’, that would not help actually serious panic.”

“Many institutions”, including Public Health England and the World Health Organsiation and the US Centre for Disease Control failed early on in the coronavirus crisis,” said Mr Cummings.

“Generally speaking, organisations across the western world were not ringing great alarm bells about it then,” he said.

“I think it is in retrospect completely obvious that many, many institutions failed on this early question.”

