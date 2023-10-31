Dominic Cummings’ role in No10 mayhem has been exposed

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry shows Former special advisor at 10 Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry

Dominic Cummings acknowledged at the Covid Inquiry that it was “completely crackers” someone like him was involved in running the country. Listening to his evidence it is hard to disagree.

He was, of course, appointed by Boris Johnson to be his chief adviser before the virus hit and the former prime minister must bear responsibility for that. But Mr Cummings’s presence at the heart of the Government was as responsible as anything for the toxic dysfunctionality in No 10, more so than Mr Johnson or any of the officials about whom he was so disparaging. He denied this, but the evidence showed otherwise.

Within days of his arrival in No 10, with the Brexit crisis nearing its denouement, he was convinced that the whole culture of Westminster and Whitehall was disastrous, officials were useless, MPs were irrelevant, Cabinet ministers incompetent and the media interfering busybodies.

His lofty view was reinforced when the pandemic arrived on our shores in early March 2020. The Cabinet Office was a “bomb site”, the system was in chaos, the Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill had no grip and the whole thing was a “nightmare”. Only the Special Forces received the Cummings seal of approval.

But all this drama, the backstabbing and the profanities that make the Thick of It sit-com seem decorous is a distraction from the central point. Were the lockdowns the right way to handle a pandemic or not?

The inquiry clearly has a long way to go but appears to rest on the assumption that locking down the economy and restricting social interaction was the right approach. The issue is whether it was done quickly enough and who is responsible for the delay and confusion.

The villain of the piece is already identified: Mr Johnson. He could not make up his mind about what to do and when he did was knocked off course when he heard other opinions, including some advanced by this newspaper. He was known universally in No 10 as “the shopping trolley” – veering from one side of the aisle to the other.

But Mr Johnson was doing what most of us faced with such a crisis would do, which is to ask questions and show a healthy scepticism about ideas purporting to be solutions. He was evidently not convinced of the need for lockdowns, not least because no planning of any sort had been made for such an eventuality.

There was no real cost-benefit analysis of the consequences. As Mr Cummings said there was no plan because no-one in government thought a lockdown was feasible. The early concentration was on mitigation rather than suppression.

The received wisdom has grown up that Mr Johnson, who was on holiday at the end of February, took his eye off the ball. But under questioning by Hugo Keth KC, counsel to the inquiry, Mr Cummings conceded that the PM had not been briefed about the unfolding crisis.

Even though the adviser had been told by scientists that the virus was uncontrollable and would not be confined to China, this was never vouchsafed to Mr Johnson until he came back to No 10, at which point the then prime minister sought to get a grip.

This contradicts the generally accepted story – that Mr Johnson wilfully ducked out of Cobra meetings. It turns out that Mr Cummings did not tell him what was going on and did not want him to attend Cobra. He thought it would be counterproductive because Mr Johnson feared talking the economy into a slump.

As his chief adviser, he did not seek to involve the prime minister fully in the gravest crisis since the Second World War. He was kept out of the loop. That is unacceptable.

His continued efforts to justify his departure from London to Durham at the height of the lockdown in breach of the rules when everyone else was forbidden to do the same is outrageous. “I acted entirely reasonably,” Mr Cummings said. No, he didn’t. Moreover, Mr Johnson defended him robustly only to be bitten in return.

Since leaving the Government, Mr Cummings has sought to give the impression that only he fully understood the scale of the Covid threat and many others, including Mr Johnson, just got in the way. Mr Keith’s skilful questioning has finally punctured his self-important narrative.

