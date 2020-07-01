Dominic Cummings tells aides to read book on how 'only the paranoid survive'

Dominic Cummings told advisers that the books would help to inform them about how to make decisions under pressure in complex organisations. (AP)

Dominic Cummings has reportedly offered up a book on how “only the paranoid survive” as essential reading to government advisers.

According to The Times, Boris Johnson’s top aide told advisers that they should read High Output Management by Andrew Grove, as they prepare to be questioned by the media in the coming days.

The book, which warns of success breeding complacency, is set to be discussed by advisers at an away day next month, according to the paper.

Cummings, who refused to resign following revelations he breached lockdown rules to make a trip to Durham, has been accused of trying to politicise the Civil Service following the controversial appointment of political adviser David Frost to a top Whitehall security job.

There has been criticism that, unlike previous holders of the post, Frost is a political adviser rather than a career civil servant, and lacks security experience.

He will replace Sir Mark Sedwill, who is also stepping down as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, amid reports of clashes with Cummings.

Frost, who will be made a life peer with a seat in the Lords, will not be replaced as EU negotiator when he takes over as national security adviser at the end of August, according to Downing Street.

Cummings was reported to have been unimpressed by the response of the Cabinet Office to the coronavirus outbreak, telling aides a "hard rain is coming" for the Civil Service.

Labour's shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire questioned the timing of the announcement and insinuated Cummings had worked with the PM on the decision.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour, she said: "Why should this happen now?

"Why have Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson decided that now is the time for a hard rain to fall on our loyal civil servants?

"We are in the middle of a national, an international crisis of massive proportions.”

It is not the first time Cummings is thought to have intervened in the firing of a senior official.

He infuriated ex-chancellor Sajid Javid by sacking one of his then aides, Sonia Khan, and having her escorted from Downing Street by police after having apparently blaming her for the leaking of a Treasury report on the risks from Brexit.