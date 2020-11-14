Dominic Cummings news – live: Boris Johnson’s top adviser and Brexit architect out as EU talks at end stage

Boris Johnson’s controversy-stoking chief aide Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street, with the former Vote Leave tactician’s departure raising suggestions of a less combative UK approach to Brexit trade talks as they enter their final stages.

No10 has insisted the adviser is to work for the prime minister until mid-December, despite reports suggesting the PM told him to “get out and never return” in a blazing row one official supposedly likened to the “last days of Rome”, before Mr Cummings publicly left via Downing Street’s front door holding a speculation-fuelling cardboard box of items.

With Mr Johnson reportedly keen to “clear the air and move on”, Tory MPs and peers voiced their hopes for a more “unifying” and “harmonious” leadership, with one accusing No10 of having “sidelined” both parliament and the Cabinet. However, Brexiteers hoped a softer approach would not extend to the EU, with Nigel Farage quick to claim the events herald a “Brexit sell-out”.