Dominic Cummings news – live: Boris Johnson aide ‘used No10 press office to push smears, untruths and lies’

Dominic Cummings has been accused by a former Tory MP of creating “mayhem in government” and using the Downing Street press office “as a vehicle for distributing smears, untruths and lies”, following his departure after a power struggle at the top of No 10.

Downing Street has insisted the adviser is to work for the prime minister until mid-December, despite reports suggesting the PM told him to “get out and never return” in a blazing row one official supposedly likened to the “last days of Rome”, before Mr Cummings publicly left via the building’s front door holding a speculation-fuelling cardboard box of items.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is expected to meet with concerned Tories, who have reportedly felt “sidelined” during the Cummings era, and will reportedly “attempt to get his premiership back on track”.