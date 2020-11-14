Dominic Cummings Is Gone. But What Does His Reign Tell Us About Boris Johnson?

“Well, it’s Friday the 13th, so it’s a fitting end to the horror show.” One Tory MP’s verdict on seeing Dominic Cummings exit Downing Street, cardboard box in his arms, was typical of many in the parliamentary party. The loathing was famously mutual, with the PM’s chief adviser rarely concealing his contempt for backbenchers or ministers he felt were second rate or plain fools.

After an extraordinary few days in which No.10 convulsed into the in-fighting worthy of a Tudor court, just as the real world was reeling from mounting death toll in the Covid second wave, the prime minister himself has finally been persuaded to rid himself of his troublesome high priest of the Brexit faith.

In a bid to steady the ship, another senior aide Eddie Lister was appointed as interim chief of staff, pending the post being filled permanently. The episode follows months of perceived drift at the heart of government, laced with a string of U-turns and blunders on everything from A-levels to free school meals.

But while the overwhelming mood among many Conservative MPs was variously jubilation or sheer relief, for Boris Johnson the Cummings era and the manner of its ending raise some worrying questions about his own leadership. Or, for his critics, the lack of it.

Just as with Donald Trump there’s always a tweet, with Cummings there’s always a blog from which to pluck delicious ironies. In an article penned last January, which was used as dubious cover for his resignation this Christmas, he admitted just why his boss needed to get someone else at their side.

“At the moment I have to make decisions well outside...my ‘circle of competence’ and we do not have the sort of expertise supporting the PM and ministers that is needed. This must change fast so we can properly serve the public,” he wrote. As coronavirus subsequently hit the UK harder than any other European country, the following months saw repeated accusations of incompetence, against both Cummings and his...

