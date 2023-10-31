Dominic Cummings ‘fed toxic, misogynist culture’ at Number 10

Mr Cummings’s frustration with the Government's handling of Covid was evident in his messages

Dominic Cummings was accused of contributing to a “toxic” culture in Downing Street on Tuesday as the Covid Inquiry heard that he repeatedly used expletives to describe Cabinet ministers during the pandemic.

The former Downing Street adviser, who had been one of Boris Johnson’s closest aides before they fell out, used his long-awaited evidence session to describe “dysfunction” in No 10 when the pandemic hit, with messages showing his deep frustration at Mr Johnson’s approach to the crisis.

Mr Cummings described Cabinet ministers as “morons”, f---pigs”, “c--ts” and “feral”, at times repeatedly pushing for some to be sacked.

He also denied allegations of misogyny after vowing to “personally handcuff” a female No 10 official and walk her from the building, adding “that woman must be out of our hair”.

Hugo Keith KC, the inquiry’s leading counsel, asked if Mr Cummings had “contributed” to the “toxic atmosphere” in Downing Street, a claim the former adviser rejected.

The heated private messages were among a string of revelations on Tuesday as Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief, were questioned.

‘Orgy of narcissism’

It emerged that in November 2020, Mr Johnson bemoaned how No 10 had become a “totally disgusting orgy of narcissism” instead of focusing on solving the “national crisis”.

The then prime minister was also quoted agreeing that Covid was “nature’s way of dealing with old people” in December 2020, having joked two months earlier: “Get Covid and live longer”.

Meanwhile, Mr Cain, one of Mr Johnson’s longest-serving advisers in government, said that the coronavirus had been “the wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skill set”.

It was also claimed that, as chancellor, Rishi Sunak had blocked paying people on low wages to isolate during Covid, though his allies disputed the allegation.

Tuesday’s evidence echoed recent claims by inquiry witnesses who have questioned Mr Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, with many noting he often changed his mind on policy. The former PM is expected to appear at the inquiry before Christmas.

Mr Cummings was initially one of the most influential figures in Downing Street when Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, especially on Brexit strategy.

But after Mr Johnson won a vast House of Commons majority late that year the pair increasingly clashed, with Mr Cummings eventually leaving in late 2020 and becoming a vocal critic of his former boss.

WhatsApp messages sent by Mr Cummings during 2020, as Covid reached the UK and led to repeated nationwide lockdowns, were published on Tuesday, highlighting the tensions inside the Government at the time.

In one message to Mr Johnson and Mr Cain on August 23 2020, Mr Cummings pushed for a reshuffle, describing Cabinet ministers as “useless f---pigs in charge”.

He called the Cabinet “feral” and focused on Matt Hancock, then the health secretary, whom he called a “proven liar” and “that c--t in charge of the NHS”.

In another pair of messages from Mr Cummings in May 2020 he urged Mr Johnson to sack Mr Hancock, calling him “unfit for this job” and accusing him of “incompetence”.

Understated the position

Challenged during Tuesday’s session on whether he expressed himself too trenchantly about Cabinet ministers, Mr Cummings said: “No. I would say if anything I understated the position.”

Throughout his evidence, Mr Cummings condemned the structures inside Downing Street and the Cabinet Office and their ability to deal with the pandemic.

But he faced the accusation of whether he himself contributed to a “toxic atmosphere” in Downing Street,with particular focus on a message he wrote in a WhatsApp group which included the then prime minister and No 10 figures about Helen MacNamara, then the deputy Cabinet secretary who is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday.

Mr Cummings said he wanted to “personally handcuff and escort her from the building” and that “we cannot keep dealing with this horrific meltdown of the British state while dodging stilettos from that c--t”.

Mr Keith, leading the questioning for the inquiry, accused Mr Cummings of an “aggressive foul-mouthed, misogynistic approach”.

Mr Cummings apologised for the language about Ms MacNamara but denied the remarks amounted to misogyny.

“I was not misogynistic,” he said. “I was much ruder about men than I was about Helen. I agree that my language is deplorable but as you can see for yourself I deployed the same or worse language about the PM, secretary of state and other people.”

Mr Keith also pushed Mr Cummings on whether he “contributed” to the “toxic atmosphere” inside Downing Street.

Mr Cummings responded at the second time of asking: “No... if you’re trying to suggest that an overall ... the way that you characterise it, no.

“I think that explaining to the PM and others directly that these are the problems, we can’t carry on like this, crucial people need to be removed, here’s what’s wrong with it, here’s how we rebuild it.

”Did that contribute to bad relations? Undoubtedly, yes with some people, but it was necessary and justified.”

Johnson said Barnard Castle claim was lies

In a later message sent in 2021, Mr Johnson branded Mr Cummings a “total and utter” liar over his claim that he had given the then prime minister advance warning of his controversial trip to Barnard Castle in Durham during lockdown.

Elsewhere Mr Cummings’s frustration with Mr Johnson himself was evident in a message he sent to Mr Cain, apparently from a meeting with the then prime minister and Mr Sunak.

“Get in here he’s melting down”, Mr Cummings told Mr Cain on 19 March 2020, seemingly referring to Mr Johnson and his approach to the emerging pandemic.

Mr Cummings added: “I’ve literally said same thing ten f---ing times and he still won’t absorb it”. Then: “I’ve had to sit here for 2 hours to stop him saying stupid s---.”

In another exchange a week earlier, Mr Cummings said the Cabinet Office was “terrifyingly s---” and claimed Lord Sedwill, then Britain’s top civil servant, “didn’t have a scooby what’s going on”.

In a statement submitted to the inquiry, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson welcomed his announcement in July 2020 that he would leave Downing Street that December.

“Chaos isn’t bad,” the then prime minister is said to have replied. “Chaos means that everyone has to look to me and see who is in charge.”

Mr Hancock has always rejected the criticism of Mr Cummings about his handling of the Covid crisis while heading up the Health Department.

Mr Johnson did not issue any public comment on Tuesday. Both he and Mr Sunak are expected to give oral evidence to the inquiry before Christmas.

