Dominic Cummings exit: Downing Street’s ‘factional fighting’ must end, says Gordon Brown

Downing Street’s “factional fighting” must end as the UK grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit negotiations, Gordon Brown said today.

The former Labour prime minister warned the infighting was likely to continue as there were too many divisions inside the Tory Party.

Days of turmoil in Number 10 have seen the exit of Boris Johnson’s special advisor Dominic Cummings and fellow Vote Leave veteran Lee Cain as communications director.

The fallout continued this weekend amid further allegations of personal attacks on the Prime Minister’s fiancée.

The Standard revealed last night fresh claims of a “toxic” workplace culture after a source claimed Carrie Symonds and incoming press secretary Allegra Stratton had been characterised as “manipulative scheming b*****” by rivals inside Downing Street.

Asked about the recent developments involving the MP’s senior aides, Brown told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “You’ve got 27,000 new cases yesterday, 500 deaths, you’ve got a million young people looking for work, you’ve got people without savings planning for Christmas.

“Really we should not be seeing this factional fighting at the moment.”

On how Mr Cummings’ departure would affect Brexit talks, Mr Brown replied: “I think the arrival of (US president-elect) Joe Biden has made all the difference.

“I see a trade deal coming pretty soon. The Government simply cannot afford to be at war with America on the one hand and Europe on the other at the start of the new year.”

Speaking from his home in Fife, Mr Brown added: “This is not simply a problem of a dysfunctional Downing Street, this is a dysfunctional UK, and we really need a wholesale, root and branch constitutional review to bring people together at a later stage.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice said Mr Cummings’ exit will have no impact on crucial Brexit negotiations on a future trade deal.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Mr Eustice said: “The negotiations have been led by David Frost from the beginning. He’s got a very talented, experienced team of technical experts around him.

“He’s led these negotiations from the start and obviously remains in place and continues to do so.

“So, I don’t actually think the departure of Dominic Cummings makes any impact on the negotiations, since Lord Frost has been leading those.”

Mr Eustice said next week is “when things need to move” for the UK and EU to agree to a trade deal.

He said: “Both sides recognise that time is very, very short. It’s not long ago we were saying we needed to get some kind of conclusion by the middle of October.

“People have persevered with these talks. There does come a point frankly where businesses need to know what they are preparing for.”

The comments came after it appeared Johnson will attempt to reassert control over his Government by meeting with concerned Conservatives following the power struggle.

The Sunday Times reported the PM will “attempt to get his premiership back on track” by establishing a policy board that will appeal to northern working class voters who helped Johnson win last year’s general election.

The paper said the group will be chaired by MP Neil O’Brien, who helped former chancellor George Osborne devise the Northern Powerhouse, and added Johnson will meet the Northern Research Group of MPs on Monday to listen to their concerns.

