Dominic Cummings: Durham police say PM aide may have committed 'minor breach' of lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules but will face no further action, police have said.

Durham Constabulary said the embattled Downing Street adviser's 26-mile trip from Durham to Barnard Castle at the start of April, which he said was to test his eyesight, "might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention".

But they confirmed: "There is no intention to take retrospective action in respect of the Barnard Castle incident since this would amount to treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public."

They added he had not "committed an offence" by moving from London to Durham at the end of March.

Mr Cummings said he had decamped 260 miles to his parents' farm to seek childcare help for his son in case he and his wife became incapacitated.

A Number 10 spokesperson responded: "The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.

"The prime minister has said he believes Mr Cummings behaved reasonably and legally given all the circumstances and he regards this issue as closed."

Mr Cummings said in an unprecedented news conference hosted in the Downing Street rose garden earlier this week he did not "regret" the three trips as they were for "exceptional circumstances".

He has also been solidly defended by Boris Johnson, who claimed he "followed the instincts of every father and every parent" and has defied calls for an independent inquiry.

The prime minister said people should "move on" from the row, as at least 40 Tory MPs - including a serving minister and one who resigned over the issue - called for Mr Cummings to go.