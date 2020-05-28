Dominic Cummings to face no police action – despite ruling he may have broken lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings pictured leaving his north London home on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings will not face police action over his lockdown trip to Barnard Castle.

Durham Police said in a statement that Boris Johnson’s chief adviser “might have” breached the coronavirus lockdown rules, but confirmed it “will take no further action”.

Cummings drove 26 miles to the town from his parents’ property in Durham – where he had been self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms – on 12 April.

He said it was to test his driving capabilities ahead of the 260-mile journey back to London the next day.

Durham Police said it “concluded that there might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention. Durham Constabulary view this as minor because there was no apparent breach of social distancing.

“Had a Durham Constabulary police officer stopped Mr Cummings driving to or from Barnard Castle, the officer would have spoken to him, and, having established the facts, likely advised Mr Cummings to return to the address in Durham, providing advice on the dangers of travelling during the pandemic crisis.

“Had this advice been accepted by Mr Cummings, no enforcement action would have been taken.”

The force added it has not taken retrospective lockdown action against anyone since it was imposed on 23 March.

“Therefore Durham Constabulary will take no further action in this matter and has informed Mr Cummings of this decision.”

More follows...

