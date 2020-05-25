Dominic Cummings defends breaking lockdown and says he was worried for safety of wife and child

AP

Dominic Cummings has said he broke lockdown rules by travelling to Durham because he feared for the safety of his wife and young son.

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser was trying to head off growing public anger about his 260-mile journey.

Mr Johnson is facing growing calls to sack his most trusted adviser for travelling while the rest of the country was being told to stay at home.

The prime minister is also coming under mounting pressure from his own MPs to order an official investigation into his chief aide.

And police have been asked to establish the facts about Mr Cummings’s movements in Durham, while the UK was in lockdown.





More follows…



