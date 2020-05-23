Coronavirus: Public anger after Dominic Cummings travels 260 miles to parents’ home during lockdown

Jimmy Nsubuga
Yahoo News UK
Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings has refused to resign (Picture: Getty)
Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings has refused to resign (Picture: Getty)

People have reacted angrily online after it was revealed the prime minister’s chief adviser travelled 260 miles to stay with his parents during the lockdown.

Dominic Cummings was criticised by social media users who felt it was unfair because they had stuck to rules more closely.

Many of them could not see their loved ones, attend funerals or be present at the birth of their children because of the restrictions.

Cummings travelled with his wife, who was suffering from suspected coronavirus, and his son from London to Durham in late March.


Downing Street claimed he did this to ensure his son could be cared for by his sister and nieces if he and his wife got too ill. 

But in a YouGov survey held on Sunday, 58% of people said Cummings should resign while 28% thought he should stay.

The following people were not pleased with Cummings’ decision to visit his parents during lockdown:

According to a joint investigation by the Guardian and Daily Mirror, Cummings was spotted twice in the North East over the course of almost a week, between March 31 and April 5 – eight days after the lockdown began.

Number 10 has defended Cummings and he has also said he believed he acted "reasonably and legally".

So far Boris Johnson has resisted calls to sack him and Cummings himself has refused to resign.

Transport secretary, Grant Shapps, revealed during the daily coronavirus press conference at Downing Street the PM backed Cummings.

He said: “The prime minister would have known he was staying put, and he didn’t come out again until he was feeling better … the prime minister provides Mr Cummings with his full support”.

A Downing Street spokesman added: “His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside. At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.

“His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”

