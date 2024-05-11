Dominic Calvert-Lewin in red hot form but Euro 2024 place is a long shot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin a thorn in Sheffield United's side - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

The season is ending too soon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The same could be said of Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side equaled a club record five consecutive home wins without conceding as they extended Sheffield United’s limp back to the championship. Not coincidentally, Everton and Calvert-Lewin found their form in unison. They are a different side when he is on turbo power.

Not so long ago the 27-year-old was the natural England deputy for Harry Kane. He has been a shadow of that striker for most of this campaign. Not now. In keeping with his luckless run, he looks fitter, quicker and as confident as he has for years just in time for the beach, Sheffield United’s defenders mismatched trying to prevent him underlining his re-acquaintance with his former self. The early signs were positive when Calvert-Lewin was denied one of the assists of the season, leaping to control a high ball while at full pace down Everton’s right before teeing up Abdoulaye Doucoure for a tap-in.

Keeper Wes Foderingham made the save to prevent countless replays of the striker’s skillful exhibition. The reprieve was brief as the same combination gave Everton their 31st-minute winner, Calvert-Lewin’s pace and poise taking him beyond the United defence before clipping for his attacking partner to head into an empty net.

When United skipper Jack Robinson took matters into his own hands by forcibly shoving Calvert-Lewin to the floor just before half time – the booking could easily have been a red – it was emblematic of the visitors’ helplessness.

“I don’t like red cards for something of nothing, but there is every chance he could have walked,” suggested Sean Dyche.

Physically and morally, Calvert-Lewin was the victor against his former club, subbed to a standing ovation after 79 minutes. “All he was missing was a goal,” Dyche added.

Dyche was asked earlier this week if Calvert-Lewin could be a surprise late pick for Gareth Southgate’s Euro squad. “I would be surprised,” he said.

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure (right) celebrates scoring their first goal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil (left) - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Dyche can be forgiven for thinking his needs would be better served by another rest period before guaranteeing Everton a top-class target man going into next season. He will be equally aware that a dilemma looms. Calvert-Lewin has just a year left on his Everton contract so it is decision time for him and the club, presuming offers materialise. He is too good to sell without an obvious like-for-like replacement. Losing him for nothing in a year isn’t too attractive, either.

Calvert-Lewin and his representatives are sure to be among those whose ears pricked after the comments of Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell regarding the need to generate funds over the summer, the latter confirming ‘players will be sold’ amid the ongoing financial crisis.

“The perception is different from the truth. There are more challenges to come,” said Dyche, echoing recent warnings. “The bar for next season is safeguarding this club in the Premier League. There is a long way to go.”

Most attention on potential outgoings is on classy defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is eventually bound to attract interest from those with Champions League aspirations. Unless Everton receive an extraordinary bid, Premier League clubs may not be able to meet his valuation.

Scouts will see Calvert-Lewin’s work over the last five weeks and make a tantalising case to capture a potential bargain. Others will point to his injury record and argue he remains a gamble. He featured in less than 50 percent of Everton’s league games over the two seasons before this one. That has drastically improved. He has missed just six Premier League games in this campaign. His league goal return of just seven is not enough, but most of them have come since the first week of April.

Whatever the future holds, Everton do not need telling that the future will look shinier if this version of their No 9 is on the pitch.