Dominic Calvert-Lewin dedicates Everton double to Duncan Ferguson

Calvert-Lewin dedicated his double to Duncan Ferguson. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton match-winner Dominic Calvert-Lewin dedicated his two goals in a 3-1 win against Chelsea to interim boss Duncan Ferguson.

Richarlison put the Toffees ahead early as Goodison Park displayed fresh signs of life under a new era.

Calvert-Lewin then struck twice after the break, his goals sandwiching a lone Mateo Kovacic volley, as Everton bounced back from a miserable week.

And the England Under-21 forward said his goals were a way of repaying Ferguson’s faith in him.

Calvert-Lewin told BT Sport: “I’m over the moon with my first two goals in a game. It was a massive game for us and for Dunc, he loves the club.

“I’ve got a very close relationship with him, so I’m happy to score those goals on this big occasion.

“He’s stuck by me, I’ve known him for three years now, and that was my way of trying to repay him.

“The most important thing was that we came here and gave 100 per cent and tried to get back to what we do best.”

The Merseyside club were thrashed 5-2 by rivals Liverpool in midweek at Anfield, a result which spelt the end of Marco Silva’s time at the club.

Ferguson was so elated with the third goal he hugged a ball boy. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Ferguson was brought in on an interim basis while the club looks to appoint a permanent manager, with former manager David Moyes said to be one of those linked to the vacancy.

And Theo Walcott, who also played an instrumental role in Everton’s win, added the performance brought back ‘the Everton way.’

The former Arsenal forward said: “It’s never nice for someone to lose their job but Dunc’s come in and he knows the club. The club is his heart and it just showed today, that was the Everton way.

“We wanted the intensity, the pressure and to play off the front foot. It worked, we put them under pressure and made them make mistakes.”

