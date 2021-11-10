Dominatrix accused of smuggling cocaine through Gatwick Airport after Caribbean trip

Simone Smith is accused of smuggling a kilo of cocaine into the UK (ES)

A dominatrix sex worker caught with a kilo of cocaine in her handbag claims she was framed as a drugs mule as she returned from a self-promotional Caribbean holiday, a court heard.

Simone Smith, 31, had two packages of class A drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 in the bottom of her black handbag as she flew from Antigua to Gatwick Airport in January 2019.

She claims to have been oblivious to the packages until they were seized by border agents, suggesting they had been slipped into her bag before or during the flight while she was drinking heavily.

Prosecutor Tristan Chaize said Smith, who was on benefits, had paid hundreds of pounds for flights between Antigua and the UK and suggested she funded the trips with £2,000 won at bingo.

She initially claimed she had gone to the Caribbean for a simple holiday - cut short by an illness to her father - but later changed her story, Southwark crown court heard.

Gatwick Airport (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

“Her job – if you like – was in the sphere of female domination. She was a dominatrix in the sex industry,” said Mr Chaize.

“She was advised that in order to increase her earning potential, she should obtain photos for her profile of her in a flashy lifestyle, typically at locations like swimming pools.

“She said it was for that reason that she travelled to Antigua.”

Smith, from Leicester, denies travelling to the Caribbean island to act as a drugs mule, and told National Crime Agency officers she had enjoyed a holiday romance in Antigua in October 2018. She said she then chose to return to the destination to take her promotional pictures, but found herself shunned by her former lover and decided to fly home.

“Criminal gangs in South America take advantage of Caribbean islands, particularly when they have a good flow of tourists, to import cocaine to Europe,” said Mr Chaize.

The court heard Smith, wearing a onesie, was stopped as she departed a flight into Gatwick at 6.40am on January 16, 2019.

She had two phones, two chargers, some paperwork and a passport inside the handbag, with two blocks of 72 per cent purity cocaine – heavily wrapped – secreted below an red airline blanket at the bottom.

Story continues

After the discovery, the court heard Smith remarked: “I don’t understand, I’ve got nothing to declare, I don’t understand what’s happening to me”.

“She said she didn’t notice the packages of drugs and said she had had a few drinks,” said the prosecutor.

Smith is accused of telling a series of lies to officers, and says she did not explain the true reason for her trip to Antigua out of embarrassment.

“The Crown says she was actually rather short of money – broke – she was low on funds, and bringing cocaine from Antigua to the UK you will be paid for that as a courier”, said Mr Chaize.

“The issue is whether she knew she had nearly a kilo of cocaine in her bag, or whether somebody else put it there without her knowing.”

He suggested to the jury Smith “must have known” due to the weight of the drug parcels.

Smith denies being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug. The trial continues.

Read More

Gang members cause surge in violence at Belmarsh prison

Gemma Goodwin lied about dying from cancer to cash in £130,000 life insurance policy

Boy, 16, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Croydon