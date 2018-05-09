Dominant starts: How Kevin Harvick stacks up in the playoff era There have been plenty of dominant seasons in the playoff era (2004-present), and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick has the look — and the statistical evidence — of being in the midst of another one. We took a look back at every season in the playoff era and identified the drivers with the most wins …

We took a look back at every season in the playoff era and identified the drivers with the most wins each year, then dove into their stats following the first 11 races of that season. We wanted to compare where they were then to where Harvick is now.

The results are striking. If Harvick keeps this pace up, he’s headed for an all-timer of a season.

MORE: Most wins per season since 2004

See our study below, and remember: The numbers pulled are from that season’s eventual top race-winner, but through the first 11 races of that year.

Note: Three drivers tied for 5 wins in 2012. We are using Brad Keselowski’s numbers because he won the championship that year. We bolded and underlined the best figure in each category.

