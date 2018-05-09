Dominant starts: How Kevin Harvick stacks up in the playoff era

There have been plenty of dominant seasons in the playoff era (2004-present), and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick has the look — and the statistical evidence — of being in the midst of another one. We took a look back at every season in the playoff era and identified the drivers with the most wins …

There have been plenty of dominant seasons in the playoff era (2004-present), and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick has the look — and the statistical evidence — of being in the midst of another one.

We took a look back at every season in the playoff era and identified the drivers with the most wins each year, then dove into their stats following the first 11 races of that season. We wanted to compare where they were then to where Harvick is now.

The results are striking. If Harvick keeps this pace up, he’s headed for an all-timer of a season.

See our study below, and remember: The numbers pulled are from that season’s eventual top race-winner, but through the first 11 races of that year.

Note: Three drivers tied for 5 wins in 2012. We are using Brad Keselowski’s numbers because he won the championship that year. We bolded and underlined the best figure in each category.

Season

Driver

Wins

Top fives

Laps led

Avg. Finish

 2018

 Kevin Harvick

 4

 8

 741

 8.5

2017

 Martin Truex Jr.

 2

 3

 536

 10.5

2016

 Jimmie Johnson

 2

 5

 215

 14.0

2015

 Joey Logano

 1

 6

 447

 10.9

2014

 Brad Keselowski

 1

 4

 364

 15.6

2013

 Matt Kenseth

 3

 3

 781

 11.8

2012

 Brad Keselowski

 2

 3

 250

 15.4

2011

 Tony Stewart

 0

 1

 251

 14.7

2010

 Denny Hamlin

 3

 4

 344

 13.9

2009

 Jimmie Johnson

 1

 5

 313

 13.7

2008

 Carl Edwards

 3

 5

 306

 12.9

2007

 Jimmie Johnson

 4

 8

 529

 9.9

2006

 Kasey Kahne

 2

 4

 190

 15.1

2005

 Greg Biffle

 3

 4

 739

 12.3

2004

 Jimmie Johnson

 1

 7

 355

 9.5

 

