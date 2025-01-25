‘Relentless’ Saracens deliver timely reminder of title credentials against Harlequins

Lotte Sharp scores the opening try for Saracens against Quins at the Stoop - Saracens

Harlequins 10 Saracens 33

Saracens ended Harlequins’ 10-match winning streak to secure bragging rights against their London rivals and make valuable ground in the Premiership Women’s Rugby play-off race, moving up to third in the table.

Given Harlequins’ resurgence this season, few would have envisaged this lopsided scoreline but Saracens were better in every facet of the game.

Even without their influential Red Roses duo Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer – the latter was concussed in an unfortunate training session in the week – they easily overpowered an undisciplined Harlequins outfit.

They won the physical battle in a gritty first half as their reshuffled pack – May Campbell was switched from hooker to openside flanker in Packer’s absence – stamped their authority over the match.

Bodies can tire at this point in the season – this year’s PWR campaign has been squeezed into just seven months to allow teams ample preparation for the Women’s World Cup – and that weariness surfaced among the hosts.

Saracens, by contrast, delivered not only a high-energy performance but a timely reminder of their title credentials. The club have fallen short in recent years when the heat is on but this five-try display oozed confidence and class. Their afternoon was epitomised by Sophie Bridger’s second-half try. They won the ball on their own try-line before blitzing down the field through Alysha Corrigan, who combined with Emma Hardy in the build-up.

“We got back to the Saracens’ way today,” said Alex Austerberry, the Saracens director of rugby. “It was relentless. We really got hold of the game. I was really pleased with the side’s tenacity and physicality.”

His side made a very good Harlequins side look average, with Amelia MacDougall impressing at fly-half. MacDougall is a plucky England Under-20 player who has been learning the ropes in Harrison’s shadow and she neutralised the hosts’ kick strategy.

Harlequins, for the most part, were sluggish around the breakdown and always looked second best, despite mustering well-worked scores either side of the break from Ellie Kildunne and Abbie Fleming.

They sorely missed Alex Callender and Jade Konkel, their captain, who were both ruled out with minor niggles, while Lagi Tuima was absent because of a knee injury. Their absences blunted a Quins side who had no answer to monster carries from Poppy Cleall, Bryony Field and May Campbell, all leading lights in the loose for the visitors. “It’s a tough one to take,” admitted Fleming, who suggested her side’s lack of depth was exposed. “We were chasing that 11th win in a row but I don’t think it was a true reflection of what we’re capable of.”

Kildunne’s score before the break – when the England full-back pinged a deft kick pass to Beth Wilcock out wide before interchanging with the winger on her shoulder and racing clear – threatened to turn the tide.

But Saracens kept turning the screw and put the game beyond doubt minutes after the restart when Lotte Sharp cut a ferocious line for a sumptuous finish under the uprights. In a sign that she is nearly back to her best after being out with a long-term injury, Bridger was the provider, with the England centre intuitively feeding an inside ball to Sharp, who guillotined Harlequins’ shapeless defence.

After Wilcock was sin-binned, the visitors kicked on and scores from Bridger and Akina Gondwe ensured they secured maximum points.

It means Saracens are edging closer to securing an all-important home semi-final, although Austerberry warned against looking too far ahead in the most competitive top-four race in the league’s history. Ealing’s shock 38-37 victory over fifth-placed Bristol has at least given Saracens some breathing space – and some food for thought – as they travel to Trailfinders next week.

“We’ve got to control our own destiny,” said Austerberry. “The results semi went our way today, but we have to make sure we build on today’s success. Everyone’s chasing everyone and you know if you miss a step someone will get ahead of us.”

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Sharp try, 0-10 Field try, 0-12 Macdougall con, 5-12 Kildunne try, 5-17 Sharp try, 5-19 Macdougall con, 5-24 Bridger try, 5-26 Macdougall con, 10-26 Fleming try, 10-31 Gondwe try, 10-33 Blacklock con.

Harlequins: E Kildunne; B Wilcock (I Mayhew 76), C Pena, S Parry, L Neumann; K Powell (E Cromack 76), L Packer (E Swords 78); S Turani (J Spurrier 76), C Powell (C Phillips 76), L Hanlon (L Delgado 62), A Fleming, K Leaney, M Grant, M Meuller (M Page 78), H Millar-Mills (T Shirley 62).

Yellow card: Wilcock.

Saracens: S McKenna (S Gregson 63); A Corrigan (C Flanagan 78), E Hardy, S Bridger, L Sharp; A McDougall (B Blacklock 63), E Wyrwas (T Sellors 75); A Gondwe (B Cleall 73), B Field (S Kasolo 63), K Clifford (C Tremelling 75), R Galligan, L McMillan, G Evans, M Campbell, P Cleall (M Montiel 73).

Referee: Mike Hudson.

04:46 PM GMT

Full time: Harlequins 10 - 33 Saracens

Saracens are forced to finish the match with 14 players after Maya Montiel is sent to the bin for a high tackle but Quins cannot threaten this late on, as Beth Blacklock cannons the ball clear. Saracens end Harlequins’ 10-match winning streak and silence their rivals at The Stoop.

04:30 PM GMT

70 mins - Harlequins 10 - 33 Saracens

No time for a breather… this game has burst into life as Saracens find touch deep in the Quins 22, and plunder a turnover almost instantly. Harlequins have no reply as Akina Gondwe dives over from close range.

04:27 PM GMT

64 mins TRY Harlequins - Abbie Fleming crashes over

Increasingly erratic play from both sides as Harlequins ship the ball wide through the hands of Ellie Kildunne and then Lisa Neumann, who thinks about side stepping her opposite number but is hauled to the ground. But Quins recycle quickly and Abbie Fleming is on hand to crash over.

04:22 PM GMT

58 mins - TRY Saracens! Harlequins 5 - 24 Saracens

That was scintillating transition play from the visitors. After winning the ball back on their own try line they fly down the field, with speedsters Alysha Corrigan and Emma Hardy combining before Sophie Bridger glides over.



04:18 PM GMT

56 mins - Harlequins 5 - 19 Saracens

Lucy Packer dinks over a box kick which causes some chaos in Saracens’ 22 - they ground the ball safely in the dead ball zone - but then Macdougall uncharacteristically shanks her kick straight out to gift Harlequins back possession, but their attack fizzles out. Claudia Pena had a glorious opportunity to feed Kildunne out wide but she gets hacked down near the try line and Saracens steal it back. Gutsy defence from the visitors.

04:10 PM GMT

51 mins - Harlequins 5 - 19 Saracens

Saracens pour forward again through some patient phase play and Rosie Galligan goes on the march but is buffeted back by Quins’ defence, but the hosts can’t handle the heat and are made to pay for their repeated infringements and Beth Wilcock is the woman sacrificed.



04:06 PM GMT

43 mins TRY Saracens! Harlequins 5 - 19 Saracens

We’re back underway. Saracens get a huge shove on a Harlequins scum to win the penalty and waste little time getting to work. They creep into the 22 through their maul and Sarah Parry sneaks in a sublime offload back inside to an onrushing Sharp, who is more akin to a rocket as she cuts a fierce line through Harlequins’ shapeless defence. It’s a beauty - Sharp races through under the posts. The full-time primary school teacher will be telling the kids about that one on Monday morning. Macdougall adds the extras.

03:48 PM GMT

Half time: Harlequins 5 - 12 Saracens

You wonder whether Quins can press on after the break. They’ve been rather average by their standards and haven’t been able to live with Saracens’ physicality and the savvy boot of Macdougall and they’ve had to feel their way into the contest. Saracens’ pack has been impressive, with May Campbell, Bryony Field and Poppy Cleall their leading lights. All to play for.

03:44 PM GMT

42 mins TRY Quins!

The hosts have mustered a response through their star woman, Ellie Kildunne, who does brilliantly to float kick towards winger Beth Wilcock, which outsmarts Saracens’ defence. Wilcock beats Sharp in the air and deserves huge credit for offloading the ball to Kildunne, who has tracked her kick pass and arrives on her shoulder. The England fullback eats up the green space in front of her and dots down. Harlequins are on the board against their rivals in the most timely fashion, as the whistle goes.



03:38 PM GMT

37 mins Harlequins 0 - 12 Saracens

Phenomenal stuff from Quins hooker Connie Powell, who chases back to gather a Saracens’ kick down the middle of the park, launches the ball back downfield with a hoof of her own and follows it up by clattering into Lotte Clapp. That’s the sort of energy the hosts have been missing this first half.



03:33 PM GMT

30 mins Harlequins 0 - 12 Saracens

Saracens win another penalty for a breakdown infringement - and this time referee Mike Weston warns Lucy Packer that someone will head to the bin if they’re not careful - but the visitors make a mess of their own lineout with a wobbly throw-in. Poppy Cleall has produced a flurry of dominant carries this first half and she embodies everything about how her side are on top in the physical battle.

03:26 PM GMT

25 mins Harlequins 0 - 12 Saracens

Harlequins do well to spread the ball wide and create an overlap through Leaney, but she her pass to Galligan outside her and their attack breaks down. Saracens definitely look the hungrier of the two sides at the moment and Macdougall is pulling all the strings from her boot.

03:20 PM GMT

17 mins - The visitors extend their lead

Saracens have another! Quins try to make some ground through Kildunne in the middle of the park but the visitors are on high alert and win back possession, Macdougall puts boot to ball and Kayleigh Powell just about does enough to scamper back and gather in a foot-race with Alysha Corrigan, but the Canadian winger does brilliantly to isolate the Wales international and win another penalty. Saracens waste little time getting their lineout maul chugging and Bryony Field crashes over. Macdougall slots the ball through the uprights this time.

03:16 PM GMT

14 mins - TRY Saracens!

The visitors draw first blood through Lotte Sharp, who beats Kildunne and Kaitlan Leaney for a well-worked finish in the corner after Saracens spread the ball wide. They have Macdougall to thank for that - the young flyhalf gathered up a loose ball and straightened Saracens’ attack after a couple of strong carries through Louise Macmillan. McDougall can’t add the extras.

03:10 PM GMT

10 mins Harlequins 0 - 0 Saracens

Saracens win another penalty in Quins’ 22 after Connie Powell comes in at the side, but Evans fumbles the ball at the lineout. That’s a huge opportunity missed, but Saracens regroup and Amelia Macdougall strokes through a lovely grubber which lands five metres out from Quins’ try line.. but it’s tidy defence from the hosts, who clear their lines.

03:06 PM GMT

5 mins Harlequins 0 - 0 Saracens

Harlequins win the first scrum of the match after Saracens and attempt to launch an attack down the left, but the visitors are on the alert. Ellie Kildunne runs into heavy traffic and Georgia Evans wins a holding-on penalty. McDougall doesn’t get great distance on her touchfinder but Saracens make some decent inroads through Poppy Cleall.

Harlequins steal it back as Abbie Fleming pounces at the breakdown and Kildunne launches it back downfield. Quins have been hugely successful with winning the territory battle this season and no surprises that they’re already looking to the skies.

03:00 PM GMT

Kick-off coming up

Decent crowd at The Stoop for @HarlequinsWomen v @SaracensWomen



The visitors are without Red Roses duo Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer, both of whom are nursing unspecified knocks. Big match in @ThePWR play-off race 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lYEbrFFzvU — Fi Tomas (@fi_tomas_) January 25, 2025

02:42 PM GMT

Trailfinders stun Bristol

Well...not many people saw that one coming. In the day’s early PWR kick-off, Ealing Trailfinders clinched a shock win over Bristol to massively dent the Bears’ play-off chances. It’s beginning to look like Dave Ward’s side will have to rely on other results going their way. Bristol were without their star signing Ilona Maher for the match after the American broke her nose last week, but should her side not reach the semi-finals she’ll only have three more matches to potentially feature in. Bristol have Loughborough Lightning and Exeter Chiefs at home next, before a romantic date with Harlequins on February 14. They then have a bye week in the final round of the regular season.

02:34 PM GMT

Saracens without Red Roses duo

The visitors are without England pair Zoe Harrison and Marlie Packer, who are both nursing unspecified knocks. With the Six Nations fast approaching, the pair have been rested, meaning youngster Amelia McDougall step up at fly-half, while May Campbell moves to openside flanker.

A reshuffled Saracens pack sees Akina Gondwe start up front, with Bryony Field coming into the starting side at hooker, with Kelsey Clifford continuing at tight-head prop.

Saracens S McKenna; A Corrigan, E Hardy, S Bridger, L Sharp; A McDougall, E Wyrwas; A Gondwe, B Field, K Clifford, R Galligan, L McMillan, G Evans, M Campbell, P Cleall.

Replacements: C Tremelling, C Flanagan, M Montiel, B Cleall, S Kasolo, T Sellors, B Blacklock, S Gregson.

02:28 PM GMT

Harlequins team news

The absence of captain Jade Konkel will be a significant blow for Harlequins, but the hosts are hardly lacking in leaders. Red Roses scrum-half Lucy Packer skippers the side, linking up with Wales international Kayleigh Powell in a robust half-back combination.

Sarah Parry, a former England under-18s talent, comes in at inside centre to form a new midfield partnership with Spanish international Clàudia Peña, while Maddy Page is poised to make her PWR debut off the bench, having been named in England’s squad for the upcoming Under-20s Six Nations.

Keep an eye on Quins’ lethal back-three unit of Kildunne, Wilcock and Neumann, who have scored 13 tries between them this season.

Harlequins E Kildunne; B Wilcock, C Pena, S Parry, L Neumann; K Powell, L Packer; S Turani, C Powell, L Hanlon, A Fleming, K Leaney, M Grant, M Meuller, H Millar-Mills.

Replacements: C Phillips, J Spurrier, L Delgado, T Shirley, M Page, E Swords, E Cromack.

02:21 PM GMT

Inside Harlequins Women’s rebuild

This time last year, Harlequins were languishing in seventh and had long said goodbye to their top four hopes. This campaign, they have installed themselves as genuine title contenders behind league leaders Gloucester-Hartpury.

Around 18 months ago, the team created their own motto. “We have this saying: brave, physical, entertaining,” Kayleigh Powell, the fly-half, says. “That’s what we want to be about – keeping the ball in hand is entertaining, but so is kicking it cross-field, or a chip and chase.”

It is an apt statement that reinforces how Harlequins have been the surprise package this season in the English women’s top flight. Read all about how the side have turned their fortunes around here.

11:32 AM GMT

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to our live Premiership Women’s Rugby coverage of Harlequins v Saracens.

With four rounds of the regular season to go, the race for the play-offs is heating up. Second-place Harlequins look good to secure a top four spot and you wouldn’t bet against them given they have been the surprise package this season. The quartered shirts have been flying, having chalked up their 10th win of the campaign last week against Sale, but now have to navigate a tricky end to the season.

A win against their fellow Londoners today would put them in good stead ahead of a trio of matches against their top four rivals. They face a trip to third-place Exeter next week, before a home clash with Bristol Bears, who are currently fourth, followed by a visit to league leaders Gloucester-Hartpury. The next few weeks will be a huge test of both their squad depth and character.

“It’s important to recognise the 10 wins as a group, but you don’t win the Premiership or make top four by winning ten games on-the-bounce, you’ve got to back it up every week,” said Ross Chisholm, the Harlequins head coach.

“We’re really looking forward to being back at The Stoop and playing in front of our home fans. The game against Saracens is a local derby which is something we relish and we’re sure they do too, so it will be an exciting contest.”

To make matters even more complex, the PWR teams who lock in a play-off spot will need a huge amount of adaptability as internationals pop in and out of national camps in the build up to the Women’s Six Nations, which kicks off six days after the domestic final on March 16. It will certainly add an element of the unknown in terms of team selections and club versus country relationships.

Elsewhere across the PWR today, Bristol lost ground in the play-off hunt after slipping to a dramatic 39-39 defeat to Ealing Trailfinders in the early kick-off, Leicester Tigers welcome Loughborough Lightning, with Exeter and Sale meeting at Sandy Park tomorrow.