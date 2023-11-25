Dominant ground game wins Conway Springs football its first state title since 2011

A state championship didn’t seem imminent back in September when the Conway Springs football team lost its first two games of the season.

But trust in the single-wing offense has never wavered in Conway Springs, as the old-school way had led to seven state championships.

Add Title No. 8 to the collection, and the first since 2011, as the Cardinals won their final 11 games of the season, culminating in Saturday’s 35-6 win over Jefferson County North in the Class 1A state championship game played at Fort Hays State’s Lewis Field.

Conway Springs won its first six state titles in an 11-year window from 1998-08, including a span where it won 62 consecutive games and four straight championships.

Biehler, who took over the program in 2009, won his first state title with the Cardinals in 2011 and has been chasing his next ring for the past 12 years.

Conway Springs has been a consistent presence deep in the state playoffs, reaching at least the quarterfinals in the past five seasons. But the Cardinals could never get over the hump, including a 23-6 loss to Inman in last year’s Class 1A semifinals.

Powered by a dominant rushing attack, led by senior Brayden Kunz, Conway Springs couldn’t be slowed down following its 0-2 start to the season. The Cardinals survived a road test at Marion, 28-20, in the quarterfinals, then won a rematch against Medicine Lodge, 34-19, in last week’s semifinals.

Kunz rushed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s championship game, which included scoring runs of 87 and 54 yards. He finished the season with more than 2,800 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Conway Springs’ rushing attack also featured junior Isaac Winter and senior Nathan Berntsen, who also scored in Saturday’s game. The defense was spearheaded by Kunz, Winter, Cade Howell, Grant Fisher, Eli Howard, Connor Rusco, Taylor Wykes, Cooper Koster, Logan Osner and Blake Pauly.

Conway Springs’ ground game was perfectly suited for the snowy conditions on Saturday, as the Cardinals built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 21-6 lead into halftime. The game was never in doubt in the second half, as Conway Springs dominated with its rushing attack.

It was the second loss of the season for Jefferson County North, which finished 11-2 this season.