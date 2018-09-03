In dominant first half, LSU mocks Miami's turnover chain with a turnover towel

Things went from bad to worse for Miami in the first half against LSU.

Trailing 20-3 with under five minutes before the break, the Hurricanes regained possession with the chance to make up some ground before going into halftime.

They did the opposite.

On a first down play near midfield, Miami quarterback Malik Rosier dropped back to pass, but his throw was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell right into the waiting arms of LSU’s Jacob Phillips. He returned the interception 45 yards for a touchdown to increase the Tigers’ lead to 27-3.

(via ABC)

When Phillips got to the sideline, he was greeted with a TURNOVER TOWEL. You know, like Miami’s famous turnover chain.

(via ABC)

That’s adding insult to injury, but when you’re dominating a game like that, you deserve to gloat some.

Oh, and former LSU star Leonard Fournette, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, got in on the act, too.





It looks like Fournette had a few bucks on that first half.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nick Saban chews out reporter for asking valid QB question

• Pat Forde: Michigan’s opening dud feels like beginning of the end for Harbaugh

• Phillies pitcher has cheat sheet confiscated by ump

• Ravens rookie hospitalized with ‘head wounds’

