Dominant fantasy pitching staffs and when to avoid them

Beware of the Astros hurlers. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

By Fred Zinkie

Special to Yahoo Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After discussing pitching staffs to target with hitters last week, we will now turn our attention to the staffs that fantasy owners should avoid when streaming hitters or inserting their marginal bats.

Staffs to avoid overall

RAYS: Pitching has fueled the Rays impressive season, as the club leads the Majors by a wide margin in ERA (3.00) and ranks third in baseball with a 1.12 WHIP. They have been stellar in all situations, holding both lefties and righties to a sub-.655 OPS. With their mix-and-match approach to eating innings, the club has a dozen hurlers who have thrown more than 15 frames with an ERA of 3.25 or better. Tampa Bay has also allowed 14 fewer homers than any other team.

ASTROS: Houston had the best pitching staff a year ago and may eventually reclaim that status this season. The club leads the Rays and all other teams in WHIP (1.06) and ranks second with a 3.38 ERA. Left-handed batters are virtually hopeless against the Astros (.578 OPS) while righties have at least had a fighting chance (.704 OPS). It doesn’t hurt that Houston hurlers work in front of a squad that leads the bigs with a .739 defensive efficiency ratio.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

DODGERS: Los Angeles has dominated the Senior Circuit from a pitching perspective, leading the NL in ERA (3.55), WHIP (1.11) and OPS allowed (.682). Hyun-Jin Ryu has stolen the headlines with his stellar work, but this deep staff includes five members who have made at least six starts and own an ERA under 3.65. The Dodgers have been especially effective at home, where they own a 2.83 ERA.

Staffs to avoid when they are at home

Story continues

TWINS: Although their offense has stolen all the headlines, the Twins have been stellar on the mound as well. The club ranks sixth in the Majors in overall ERA but they have been especially impressive at Target Field. Their home ERA is a minuscule 3.11, and they rank third in the bigs with a home OPS allowed of .662. Given the mediocre nature of the other four AL Central lineups, the Twins are a good bet to remain successful all season.

CUBS: Wrigley Field has been a truly friendly home environment for the Cubs this season. The team ranks fifth in the Majors with a .668 OPS allowed at home as opposed to on the road, where they’re 23rd with a .791 OPS allowed. Yu Darvish has been a disaster at home (and everywhere else), but the other four rotation members own a Wrigley-ERA under 3.30.

Staffs to avoid with LHB

YANKEES: New York has overcome multiple key injuries to rank as a top-five overall staff this season. And the club has been especially effective against LHB, whom they have allowed just a .667 OPS. Fantasy owners can use their lefty bats against Masahiro Tanaka (.821 OPS allowed to LHB) but are wise to have them sit out other matchups. Aroldis Chapman, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton have all been especially dominant out of the bullpen against southpaws.

Staffs to avoid with RHB

REDS: Cincinnati is home to the most surprising staff in baseball, as the Reds rank second in the National League with an overall ERA of 3.73. And their success comes largely through their dominance over right-handed batters, against whom they have held to a Major League-low .629 OPS. In comparison, their .782 OPS against LHB ranks just 18th. Starter Sonny Gray and reliever Jared Hughes are the only members of this staff with an OPS allowed over .725 against righty bats.

CARDINALS: St. Louis has been a mediocre staff overall (4.38 ERA), but they rank fourth in baseball with a .678 OPS allowed to right-handed batters as opposed to 27th with a bloated .834 OPS allowed to southpaw sluggers. All five of their current rotation members have held RHB to an OPS below .670.

More Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Advice