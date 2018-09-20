Domi suspended for remainder of preseason for sucker punch on Ekblad

Max Domi is done for the preseason, (Getty)

Take the rest of the preseason, Max.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Montreal Canadiens centre (centre?) Max Domi for the remainder of the preseason — or a handful of completely meaningless games — for his sucker punch on Florida Panthers defender Aaron Ekblad.

His sharp bit of malice coincided with his debut in a Canadiens sweater Wednesday night.





Not unlike the punch itself, it’s honestly a bit of a spineless decision on the part of the league. Not only does Domi not miss a single consequential start, but forfeits nothing for leaving an unsuspecting Ekblad a bloody mess, as players don’t technically receive payment in the preseason.

Montreal does have plans to run Domi out there at centre ice, a position he hasn’t played since he was a squirt. But “getting used to a position you probably shouldn’t be playing anyway” isn’t an adequate punishment for trying to cave an unwilling opponent’s face in.

The league had a chance to make a statement early, and instead invited the crap most would like to see out of the game.

Unfortunate to say the least.

