Domhnall Gleeson wishes he was in 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ a 'bit longer'

Domhnall Gleeson on General Hux and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (Image by Lucasfilm)

WARNING: There are SPOILERS ahead for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. So if you’re yet to see the final installment to the Skywalker saga, then you should proceed very, very cautiously.

Domhnall Gleeson wishes Emperor Hux had been given more screen time in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, especially after it had been revealed that the character was a spy.

The Irish actor, who had appeared as Hux in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi before being killed in The Rise Of Skywalker, recently made this admission to Indiewire, but made sure to insist that co-writer and director JJ Abrams’ decision appeared to delight fans.

“It would’ve been nice to stick around a little bit longer, for sure. It would’ve been nice to see the spy thing play out a little bit, but J.J. [Abrams] knows what he’s doing, and I heard a kind of gasp in the cinema when it happened, so I guess he was right.”

Gleeson was also more than happy that when Hux bowed out, he was quickly replaced by Richard E. Grant’s General Pryde, especially since he has been a massive fan of the Oscar nominated actor for quite some time.

“I’ve been a fan of Richard’s work for a very, very, very long time. So if you’re bowing out to anybody, there are a lot of worse people to bow out to.”

Meanwhile, Gleeson also rejected the various criticisms that have come The Rise Of Skywalker’s way, which have been so strong that it actually only scored 56% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The film is what the film needed to be, I think. There’s always stuff that you would like to see more of, but you can’t have a 17-hour film, I’ve been told. Apparently that’s not allowed, so I was happy with what was there.”