Domestic Violence Case: Honey Singh Appears Before Delhi Court

Rapper Honey Singh has appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari District Court on Friday, 3 September, in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar, as per a report by ANI. The Delhi court judge is counselling Singh and his estranged wife in his chamber, PTI reported. Singh's lawyer has also reportedly submitted details of the singer's income to the court.

On 28 August, the court had directed Honey Singh to appear before it on 3 September after he failed to do so citing poor health.

Shalini Talwar had filed a case against Honey Singh. A News18 report also stated that the complaint included his parents and accused them of physical and emotional abuse. Talwar also accused Singh of hiding his marital status and alleged that he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful.”

Following the complaint, Singh issued a statement calling the allegations ‘false and malicious’ and wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious".

