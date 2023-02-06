Domestic abuser Dizzee Rascal hastily dropped from King’s Coronation Spotify playlist

Dizzee Rascal, - Jamie Lorriman

An official government playlist compiled to celebrate the King's Coronation featured a track by grime artist Dizzee Rascal despite his domestic violence conviction.

The musician, 38, lost an appeal last week after being found guilty in March 2022 of assaulting his ex-fiancee, Cassandra Jones, 31.

Dizzee Rascal's track Dance Wiv Me, featuring DJ Calvin Harris and singer Chrom3, was originally one of 28 songs on the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's public Coronation Celebration Playlist on Spotify.

It was removed later on Monday, but neither the DCMS nor Buckingham Palace has commented as to why it was first included.

The Queen Consort, who will also be anointed and crowned on May 6, has campaigned against domestic violence for years.

Other hits on the playlist, which runs for one hour and 56 minutes, include The Beatles' Come Together, Boney M's Daddy Cool, Harry Styles' Treat People With Kindness, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, the Spice Girls' Say You'll Be There and the appropriately titled King by Years & Years.

The compilation appears as a link on the new official Coronation website under Toolkit, a range of materials designed to help the nation celebrate the King's crowning.

Monday marks three months until the event, which forms part of a weekend of festivities.

Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the floor during a "chaotic" row after he barged into her south London home in June 2021.

After he lost his appeal last week, Ms Jones said that the verdict shows "wealth and status cannot be used to silence women" and that "support is out there".

In November, the Queen Consort hosted a major reception at Buckingham Palace where she called for an end to "heinous crimes" committed against women and girls.

