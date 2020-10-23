The domestic abuse signs I missed in my best friend

From Harper's BAZAAR

It all started with a coffee that I was late for. Amy* was early, as usual, and, as I sat down to order, she apologised for my lateness. That was typical of her. We joked that she’d apologise to her own mugger if it came to it. After a round-up of our week, she posed a question that I’d never been asked before.

“Does James ever scare you?” she enquired. Eyes set firmly on her coffee.

I replied, quite honestly, that James had the temperament of a cheery labrador. The idea that he, my partner of five years, would scare me seemed ridiculous. And, as our breakfast arrived, I considered what an odd question it was. But, the moment had passed, the conversation had moved on to a new pair of boots she’d bought.

View photos Photo credit: Hearst Owned More

Knowing what I know now, I hope I would have asked her the same question. Or, simply packed her a bag and told her that from now on, she’d be staying at mine.

Amy and I met online. Our friendship was a slow-burner. Coffees here and there, before coffees turned into the pub and dinners at mine. We were both in a similar place in life. Long term boyfriends, hating our full-time office jobs that somehow funded our ASOS habit. We just ‘clicked’.

She didn’t mention her partner, Joe*, that often. In fact, in the year I’d known her, I’d only met him once or twice. My boyfriend joked that he was the small and silent type, a man of a few words. At best, I thought he was intimidated by Amy; her fierce intellect and humour was something that seemed to unsettle him. The only time I heard him speak was to quietly mutter that she wasn’t funny. We all laughed.

"She was frequently sporting bruised arms and legs, mementoes of taxis she’d tumble out of"

One night, Amy explained that she didn’t have too many friends up where we lived. It wasn’t that she was new to the area, she just struggled to make them. Despite her comment, it seemed to me that she made friends everywhere she went. I reasoned that she was just one of those people you’d struggle to get close to. So, in many ways, it was a surprise when we did. She became my confidant, the first person I’d tell good news to. After once bemoaning my inability to keep a plant alive, my birthday present was a delicate Jade plant. She remembered thoughtful details. It was just who she was.

Amy was also clumsy. Two glasses of wine and she’d be on the floor, crumpled in a heap of limbs, a grin plastered to her face. She was frequently sporting bruised arms and legs, mementoes of taxis she’d tumble out of. Clutching her sides with laughter as she regaled us with tales of her inability to stay on her feet.

A year or so into our friendship it was Joe’s birthday. Amy had invited us to the flat that she owned. Joe simply lived there. We all knew that she paid for everything and, in all honesty, she seemed happy to. She never seemed to resent his inability to curb his spending, it was just ‘who he was’. His birthday was a small group, a mix of Amy and Joe’s university friends, work friends and us, her new pals from the internet.

"I watched Joe ask Amy if she could talk a little quieter"

On arrival, I watched Joe ask Amy if she could talk a little quieter; he couldn’t hear himself think when she spoke. She shrank back, apologising, as always. For the first time, a look was shared between our group. Something felt off. I thought back to the question in the cafe. In the taxi home, I asked a friend what she thought of him. She shrugged, admitting he wasn’t her cup of tea, but Amy must see something in him that we don’t.

Story continues