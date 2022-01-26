Domain’s Melisa Spamer Joins Innovative Artists As Talent Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran talent agent Melisa Spamer, who most recently ran Domain Talent, is joining the talent department of Innovative Artists. She will be based at Innovative Artists’ Los Angeles office.

Spamer began her career at Metropolitan Talent Agency before founding Domain Talent in 2005 with former partners Gabrielle Krengel and Joe Vance in 2005. Over the next decade, Domain grew into a top-tier boutique talent agency. In 2015, Krengel died. The agency carried on for several more years; it was ultimately dissolved after Spamer took Vance to court.

More from Deadline

“I have always had great respect for Domain and its success as a boutique talent agency ever since Melisa and her associates launched their company more than fifteen years ago” said Innovative Artists president Scott Harris. “Following the unfortunate death of her co-founder Gabrielle, and having successfully resolved her legal differences with her former partner, we are thrilled that she has chosen to join us at Innovative in this new chapter in her career. She will be a great asset to our talent business, and we are very excited for her to bring her experience and wealth of knowledge to the agency.”

A partial list of clients who will be joining Spamer at Innovative include five-time Emmy nominee Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Critics’ Choice nominee Eric Lange (Brand New Cherry Flavor), Honorary Oscar recipient Wes Studi (Hostiles), Brett Cullen (Joker), Rich Sommer (Glow), Sean Bridgers (There’s Something About Pam), Gregg Henry (Hit&Run), Kellee Stewart (Chicago Med) and Romy Rosemont (A Million Little Things).

“Innovative is the perfect home for me and my many longtime clients,” Spamer said. “I am thrilled to be joining this established team of outstanding agents.”

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.