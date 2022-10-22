Dom Young double helps England to World Cup win over France

Ross Heppenstall
·4 min read
Dom Young crosses the line for one his two tries as England beat France - GETTY IMAGES
England 42 France 18

It takes a special kind of talent to upstage Ryan Hall, England’s record try-scorer whose early brace laid the platform for a commanding victory, but Dom Young just about managed it with a predatory double of his own.

Hall, the veteran Hull Kingston Rovers winger, scored twice inside the opening 11 minutes to take his scoring tally in an England jersey to 37 tries in 39 appearances.

It was another forcible reminder to coach Shaun Wane that Hall, who turns 35 next month, remains one of the best finishers in the business yet a man 13 years his junior is rapidly emerging as a genuine star in the making.

Young, who has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, followed his two tries against Samoa last week with another delightful double here.

It is no wonder Australia’s biggest clubs are beginning to circle the towering winger, who quit Huddersfield Giants for a move Down Under two years ago because he could not get a regular game with the Super League outfit.

England were never in serious danger of losing this match, albeit France fought back strongly in the second quarter of the match, but Hall’s two early scores put them in control and they never really looked back.

Young was the star on a another good day for England - PA
Wane said: “I knew it wasn’t going to be plain sailing and I’m happy to win a Test match.

“I know how much we can improve and we will get better. Ryan did the business but he always does because he’s a good player and we’ve got three fantastic wingers.

“But Ryan’s definitely one of them and I love him to pieces.”

Wane made five changes to the side who thumped Samoa 60-6 last weekend, including bringing in Hall on the left flank, and it was from there that he did his early damage.

The opening try came in the sixth minute when George Williams flighted a clever last-tackle behind the French defence.

The ball fell to Marc Sneyd and he had the simple task of finding Hall with a neat short pass which sent the winger sauntering over the line from close range.

Sneyd added the conversion and confidence surged through the veins of Wane’s players, with a second try arriving in the 11th minute.

Williams found Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth inside the left channel and the former Manchester United youth-team prospect kept the move flowing to find Hall.

The veteran wideman still had a little work to do but had enough speed and strength to dive over in the left corner, despite the despairing dive of Tony Gigot.

It got better for England when Victor Radley’s fine footwork saw him step through the France defence and send the onrushing Luke Thompson galloping under the posts.

With Sneyd converting all three tries, England led 18-0 but France replied as Arthur Mourgue touched down his own kick before Eloi Pelissier burrowed over from acting-half.

The second half saw centre Kallum Watkins forced off with a worrying head injury but Elliott Whitehead scored his third try of the tournament after taking a fine pass from fellow Bradfordian John Bateman.

Radley also touched down from close range before Jack Welsby sent Young over also before he burst clear from distance for an exhilarating second and Sneyd kicked his seventh goal from as many attempts.

France had the final say when Arthur Romano scuttled over in the right corner, while next up for England is a final group game with Greece at Bramall Lane in Sheffield next Saturday.

France coach Laurent Frayssinous said: “Could England win the World Cup? I think so.

“They have got a massive pack of forwards and their back five could be the best in the competition.

“What I’m sure is that they will challenge Australia and New Zealand so yes, they can go all the way and win the World Cup.”

Match details

England: S Tomkins; D Young, K Watkins, H Farnworth, R Hall; M Sneyd, G Williams; T Burgess, M McIlorum, C Hill, E Whitehead, J Bateman, V Radley.
Interchange: J Welsby, M Oledzki, L Thompson, A Ackers.

France: M Escare; A Romano, S Langi, M Laguerre; A Mourgue, T Gigot; J Dezaria, A Da Costa, L Belmas, M Goudemand, B Jullien, P Seguier, B Garcia.

Interchange: E Pelissier, J Sangare, G Springer, C Le Cam.

Referee: Gerard Sutton (Australia)

Scorers: England: Tries: Hall (2), Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young (2). Goals: Sneyd (7).

France: Tries: Mourgue, Pelissier, Romano. Goals: Mourgue (3). ATTENDANCE: 23,648

Scores: 4-0 Hall try, 6-0 Sneyd con, 10-0 Hall try, 12-0 Sneyd con, Thompson try 16-0, 18-0 Sneyd con, 18-4 Mourgue try, 18-6 Mourgue con, 18-10 Pelissier try, 18-12 Mourgue con, 22-12 Whitehead try, 24-12 Sneyd con, 28-12 Radley try, 30-12 Sneyd con, 34-12 Young try, 36-12 Sneyd con, 40-12 Young try, 42-12 Sneyd con 42-16 Romano try, 42-18 Mourgue con

