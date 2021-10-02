Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

  • Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) celebrates his goal against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    1/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) celebrates his goal against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia (4) drives past Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    2/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia (4) drives past Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, center, shootst between Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, back, and Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    3/7

    MLS Austin FC Real Salt Lake Soccer

    Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, center, shootst between Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, back, and Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) saves a shot as Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi (25) leaps over during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    4/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) saves a shot as Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi (25) leaps over during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) puts a shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    5/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) puts a shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (41) makes a save against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    6/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (41) makes a save against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    7/7

    MLS Real Salt Lake Austin FC Soccer

    Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) celebrates his goal against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia (4) drives past Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, center, shootst between Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, back, and Sebastián Driussi (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) saves a shot as Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi (25) leaps over during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez (10) puts a shot past Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) for a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (41) makes a save against the Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) drives past Austin FC's Hector Jimenez (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin.

Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. Domínguez had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez's cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored his 13th goal of the season for RSL in the 64th, finishing a nice pass from Rubio Rubín.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories