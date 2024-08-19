Dolson leads Washington against Seattle after 23-point game

Seattle Storm (17-10, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-21, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics takes on the Seattle Storm after Stefanie Dolson scored 23 points in the Washington Mystics' 99-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics have gone 3-10 in home games. Washington is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Storm are 6-7 on the road. Seattle has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Washington averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Washington allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Storm defeated the Mystics 101-69 in their last matchup on May 26. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 19 points, and Karlie Samuelson led the Mystics with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 20.4 points and four assists for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 85.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

