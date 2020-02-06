Domestic battery charge against Dolphins' Xavien Howard dropped by prosecutors

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had domestic battery charges dropped. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The domestic battery charges against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard stemming from a December incident with his fiancée were dismissed Thursday morning, his lawyer Michael Grieco told ESPN.

The Broward County (Fla.) state attorney’s office later released a statement to NFL.com:

"The prosecutor spoke with the alleged victim and her attorney earlier this week and the victim said she did not want to proceed with prosecution. She signed an affidavit of non-prosecution. She also stated that it was a 'situation that got out of hand' and she has no fear of the defendant and no fear for her safety. There were no other witnesses to the incident and our prosecutors said they were unable to proceed without testimony from the alleged victim."

Howard was arrested Dec. 29 after an altercation with his fiancée allegedly turned physical. It happened hours after the Dolphins upset victory over the New England Patriots that shook up the AFC postseason standings.

Howard, 26, will not face legal ramifications, but the league is still investigating the case, per ESPN. It could decide to discipline Howard, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection who signed a five-year, $72.25 million contract extension in May. It made him the highest paid cornerback at the time.

Per the police report, the argument began around his fiancee’s purchase of a purse. They two live together and have three children.

He grabbed her arm, pushed her into a mirrored glass wall and then let her go, causing her to fall, per the police report. They noted marks and redness on her arm in the report.

Howard, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, was put on injured reserve in October with a knee injury. After he was processed at the David Police Department, he complained of pain from his knee surgery and was taken to the hospital then the county jail, per ESPN.

