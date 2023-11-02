Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill named AFC Offensive Player of the Month ahead of Chiefs game

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced Thursday.

Hill, who leads the league in receiving yards and touchdown catches, is the first Dolphins non-quarterback to ever win AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (September) as Dolphins who have received the monthly honor this season. It also marks the first time in franchise history the Dolphins have won back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards.

In five games in October, Hill caught 36 passes for a league-leading 602 yards, as well as four touchdowns. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,014) and became the first player in the Super Bowl era to eclipse 1,000 yards in a team’s first eight games.

It’s the first time Hill, who will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the first time since the 2022 trade to the Dolphins, has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

“It’s always an honor, man, to receive something like that, to be voted, anything in this league is special,” Hill said. “For me to be able to be putting up performances like I have, I just got to give a credit to my teammates. They’ve been unbelievable, also. Tua, the offensive line, [Jaylen] Waddle. Really just this whole entire offense. So, that really helps me out a lot. I know I’ve said it a million times, yes, I make a lot of plays, but without my teammates, none of this would be possible. So, to God be the glory baby, always.”